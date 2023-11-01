Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the bouclé jacket of our dreams - shop the look

Holly Willoughby might be missing from our TV screens right now, but she’s still giving us fashion inspiration via her lifestyle website Wylde Moon.

The former This Morning star shared a gorgeous photo from a recent shoot where she’s wearing a black textured cropped jacket with Levi’s 501 jeans and a pair of Mary Janes - and the bouclé piece is so Princess Kate.

Holly Willoughby wears Massimo Dutti and Levi's 501 90s jeans

The Massimo Dutti jacket features a crew neck, elegant gold-toned rhinestone buttons and four patch pockets. Made from a textured wool-blend, it’s fully lined and comes in a very flattering cropped cut that looks amazing with high-waisted jeans.

Retailing for £149, it’s available in sizes 8-14 and an investment piece that's perfect for your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe.

For a more affordable alternative, Mango just dropped this tweed cropped jacket in black for £55.99. Featuring jewel-toned buttons, it has subtle sequin detail for a party season finish. We love it styled with the matching mini skirt, or wear it over your favourite LBD.

Holly’s Levi’s jeans are the 501 90s style that have been seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. They have a mid-rise cut with a loose straight-leg fit that’s slightly baggier than the classic shape.

Ultra comfortable, the vintage-style jeans look effortlessly chic worn with the contrasting fitted jacket and we love Holly’s finishing touch of trending Mary Janes. Her pair is from Hobbs and sadly sold out, but you can find a similar studded buckle shoe also at Mango.

We could definitely see Princess Kate stepping out in Holly's bouclé jacket. The royal is often pictured wearing a textured blazer, most recently seen looking stunning in a white bouclé jacket from Zara to watch England take on Fiji in the Rugby World Cup semi final.