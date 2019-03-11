Breezy not Brexit! Theresa May battles with her hat as she mingles with the royal family at the CommonWealth It was a big day for the stylish politician

You can't deny there's a strong breeze outside, and Theresa May knows all too well after a day with the royals. The British Prime Minister took time out from her busy Brexit planning schedule to join the royal family at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon. On entering the venue, Theresa May battled with the strong UK winds and almost lost her fancy hat. The 62-year-old politician joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and impressed fashion fans with her look.

Making a bold statement in her blue patterned Daniel Blake coat and coordinating Liz Felix hat and Russell & Bromley Twiggy kitten heels, she tackled the cobbles (and the wind!) on her arrival. The controversial public figure finished off her glam look with a gold cuff and a very colourful pebble necklace.

Theresa has always been a fashion fan. Political Fashion Expert Laura Dunn once analysed all of her looks, and Russell & Bromley wins the battle for the Prime Minister's favourite shoe brand. She wore shoes from Russell & Bromley 46 times between July and December 2016, and wore the Divine flat by Russell & Bromley the most during her first six months as PM.

Loading the player...

The PM joined other stylish ladies within Westminster Abbey; Meghan looked chic in her dress, bag and shoes by Victoria Beckham. Duchess Kate recycled one of her favourite outfits, as did Camilla.

Highlights of the service included musical performances by Clean Bandit and tenor, Alfie Boe. A reflection was also given by Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer, ocean advocate and the UN Patron of the Oceans. The service was broadcast live on BBC One and across the BBC World Service, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth represents 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people and 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development.