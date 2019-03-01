Kate Middleton's favourite brand LK Bennett facing administration - details The royally-loved high street store has some has fallen on hard times...

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge loves the high street - she shops in Zara and has a penchant for Hobbs as well Marks & Spencer. Undoubtedly though, her favourite high street store is widely known as L.K.Bennett. The wife of Prince William won't shop for nude high heels anywhere else - having worn the brand's £195 Sledge high heel pumps constantly from 2011 to 2014. And in December, the mother-of-three caused a sellout when she stepped out in the brand's pretty polka-dot Mortimer shirt dress. The royal will no doubt be worried that the famously quintessential British Company is facing administration.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a stunning L.K.Bennett dress

Sky broke the news on Friday that 500 jobs are at risk after the high street fashion retailer said it was set to call in the administrators.

Kate wore these heeled boots by L.K.Bennett

According to Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman, accountancy firm EY will oversee the insolvency if no new investment can be found in the coming days. Mark tweeted that the "Move will be huge disappointment to founder and owner Linda Bennett."

Linda Bennett OBE founded the brand in 2005 when she set up her first shop in Wimbledon Village. In an interview with the Independent, she said her goal was to "something in-between the designer footwear you find in Bond Street and those on the high street." And It's not just Kate that loves the high street store either - Linda designed the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding shoes for her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005 which earned her the earned the nickname "Queen of the Kitten Heel."

We sincerely hope the brand will be saved - we are huge fans of the the directional tweed jackets, printed dresses and extensive accessories department; no one makes high heels and clutch bags quite like the high street mecca.