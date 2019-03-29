Holly Willoughby's cruise ship dress is up for auction – and you can bid on it for charity! Get bidding on this beauty, stat

Stop the press – you can now get your hands on one of Holly Willoughby's most stunning dresses! The This Morning presenter has donated a beautiful black and white ballgown to charity – and you can be in with the chance of bagging it.

The dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier, worn to the MSC Bellissima Naming Ceremony in Southampton earlier this month, features a sweetheart neckline, tulle floor-length skirt and subtle polka dot design. Part of the brand's Spring 2019 Ready to Wear Collection, the dress is still available to buy on the designer's website for £2,500.

Holly has donated her gown to help raise money for Reuben's Retreat after meeting the charity's founder, Nicola. Nicola set up in the charity in memory of her son, Reuben, who passed away in 2012 aged 23 months. The charity provides a home-from-home for families bereaved of a child and for children with life-limiting or threatening conditions and their families. Reuben's Retreat offers support including therapeutic activities, counselling, drop-in and peer support groups plus short breaks and memory making moments.

Holly wrote in her Instagram post: "Meeting Nicola and hearing her family’s story was really touching. To support the amazing charity I’m giving away my dress from the Naming Ceremony of #MSCBellissima, to be raffled off to raise funds... to show your support visit @Reubensretreat and click the link in their bio to be in with a chance to win the dress." Every £10 donated wins you a chance to be the proud owner of this stunning dress and also helps families across the country through this special charity.

To be in with a chance of owning Holly's dress, visit the website here where you can bid on the gown.