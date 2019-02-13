Paris Hilton and Nicky just copied Meghan Markle's favourite dress That's hot...

Let's face it, the Duchess of Sussex - and her incredibly chic wardrobe - is loved by pretty much everyone. Who wouldn't admire her endless selection of dresses, blazers, tailored trousers, glam handbags and chic high heels? Well, it seems that celebrities are taking a leaf out of Meghan's book too when it comes to outfit inspo, and that includes the Hilton sisters. Yep, Paris and little sister Nicky headed to the Oscar de la Renta Winter 2019 show in New York on Tuesday evening and the pair decked themselves out in the label. And what's more, they decided to opt for the very same print that Prince Harry's wife stepped out in June when she was a wedding guest!

Paris and Nicky work the Meghan look!

Meghan wowed onlookers in the memorable, floor-length maxi dress, which was designed with a funky dipped hem that finished just above her calves when she attended Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale's wedding in the summer. The frock was adorned with the now iconic vase-print design in baby blue and was an instantly recognisable look for the royal.

Meghan wore the now iconic Oscar de la Renta dress in June 2018

Paris, 37, decided to opt for a white cocktail dress that was emblazoned with the same florals - except in a tomato red. She carried the cutest bag that also featured the print and Nicky went for the blue version, in the form of a blazer. The socialites look great, right?

DJ Paris is a big fan of the former Suits star and applauded her royal wedding look. She told PEOPLE: "She looked very elegant - like a princess - and I love that she was very natural. It looked like she had no makeup on. She's just a natural beauty and they looked so happy together. It was an amazing moment to see them together."

