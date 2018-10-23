Has Ayda Williams been taking style tips from Duchess Meghan? Meghan was spotted in this frock just a few days ago

It's official – there's a new celeb 'It' dress in town! When the Duchess of Sussex wore a button-down midi number in black (with white buttons) at the opening of an ANZAC memorial with Prince Harry as part of their current royal tour, fashion fans were in awe of her Emilia Wickstead-designed outfit. And if would appear she has a fan in the form of Ayda Williams. The wife of Robbie Williams is the latest star to rock the gorgeous frock. The X Factor presenter posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing the white version of the dress, paired with elegant black heels featuring a quirky front fastening.

This dress is so classic and elegant

What's more, prior to Meghan's outing, Jenna Coleman wore the gorgeous dress when she attended the Queen’s Polo Cup Final in Windsor back in June. The Cry star teamed her dress with chunky black sandals and a quirky circular cream and black clutch purse. With that it mind, it’s no wonder the dress is so popular – the cut is incredibly flattering on any figure and it looks just as good in daytime settings as it does dressed up formally like Meghan's look. Ayda teamed the dress with a dramatic makeup look consisting of smokey eyes and glossy lips, and wore her wavy hair in a half-up-half-down style reminiscent of both Meghan and Kate Middleton.

The mum-of-three’s followers were blown away by the gorgeous look. One commented: "That's a stunning look Ayda" and another added: "Love the dress". A third picked up on the fact Prince Harry's wife had worn the style recently, writing: "Yes love it – same dress as Meghan Markle and looking equally as stunning!"

The wife of Robbie Williams was a guest at Princess Eugenie's wedding recently and her six-year-old daughter Theodora accompanied the royal up the aisle as a bridesmaid. Ayda recently revealed that she was fretting that her eldest child might "cause chaos" during the service in front of the royal family. Chatting at the gala event ITV Palloza, the 39-year-old told The Mirror: "As a mum, you are nervous. Is she going to lose it? Is she going to cause chaos? Is there going to be a temper tantrum in front of the Queen?"

WATCH: Robbie and Ayda Williams arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding