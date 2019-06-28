Women's World Cup: The players who scored a very glitzy fashion campaign They look great on AND off the pitch…

England footballers Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby are busy in France right now, no doubt training hard as the team booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a comfortable win over Norway on Thursday night. While we're used to seeing them running around on the pitch, the two women recently had a glam makeover for their roles as ambassadors in Swarovski's latest ad campaign.

The two star alongside Great British Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain and author Giovanna Fletcher, and they were hand-picked because they "embody team spirit."

Leah Williamson in her Swarovski campaign photo

Let's face it, no one knows the importance of relying on those around you quite like the England Football Team. In fact, the jewellery brand's #FollowTheLight campaign is all about inspiring a new generation, and both Leah, 22, and Fran, 25, celebrate the power of women, and what they can do when they stand together, both on and off the pitch.

Someone who was no doubt inspired by Thursday night's match was Harper Beckham who was there in the stands with her dad, former footballer David Beckham. The two watched as the girls thrashed Norway with a three-goal win.

Fran Kirby in her Swarovski campaign photo

Harper, 7, was adorable as she was photographed wearing her England T-shirt with a bandana in her hair - and she even got to meet the squad before the match. David and Harper were joined by the former footballer's mum Sandra, who has just celebrated her 70th birthday, with the trio all pictured enjoying the day out. It seems Harper has adopted her dad’s love of the game, as she was seen cheering along the Lionesses.

David once told Graham Norton: "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don’t play and it’s heartbreaking. They have a talent but it’s down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her."