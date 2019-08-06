Rihanna WOWS at Barbados' Crop Over festival in incredible feathered outfit Showstopper alert!

Rihanna has made another appearance at the annual Crop Over festival in her home country of Barbados, and 2019's outfit might just be the best yet! The singer looked incredible in a pink feathered dress to join crowds at the colourful carnival, which is celebrated every year to honour the end of the sugar cane season. Riri wore her hair in Bantu knots and rocked a statement green eyeshadow, too - no doubt from her Fenty Beauty line.

The star's go-to makeup artist Priscilla Ono shared plenty of Instagram posts from the day's street parties - and even got fans wondering if Rihanna was wearing some yet-to-be-released Fenty products. "I wonder how many new products are on her face!? (My wallet is NOT ready)," one follower commented, while another wrote: "Trying to look deep into this video to see what Fenty has in store for us!"

In one post, Rihanna appeared to be holding a small bottle, prompting some to guess that it was a new fragrance from the beauty brand. "Fenty fragrance? Or tiny flask?" one asked, though another believed it to be the beauty mogul's favourite perfume from another brand, By Kilian.

Rihanna's Crop Over look. IMAGE: Instagram @priscillaono

Rihanna is, of course, proud of her Bajan heritage and has made a number of public appearances at the Crop Over festival since she found fame, always wearing incredible carnival creations. In 2017, she wore a turquoise wig and an embellished two piece by local designer Lauren Austin, who has made the majority of her Grand Kadooment Day outfits. This year, Vogue reports that her feathered mini dress was made by Dutch designer David LaPort.

