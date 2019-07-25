Carrie Symonds' £120 Ghost dress sells out immediately – but there's good news! Definitely the dress of the week

Every now and again a dress comes along that nearly breaks the internet and Carrie Symonds' gorgeous Ghost dress is one such outfit. The girlfriend of Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore the pretty Luella Dress on Wednesday as she supported her partner in Downing Street as he became PM. The second photos dropped of Carrie in her summery midi dress, fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves the exact £120 frock. When we checked the site on Thursday morning, the dress was completely out of stock. It was had also sold out on John Lewis' and Selfridges' websites. Wow.

A spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways. The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks (since it went live), and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it. The dress won’t be re-stocked in that exact colourway, but in new colours for AW19."

Ooh, great news to hear the dress will be restocked! We can't wait to see the new colours. The store's autumn drop is around September time, so there's not too long to wait. If you need a lookalike dress in your wardrobe pronto, Ghost has a very similar dress for sale right now on their site in both a pretty lime green and white print and a red and black style called the Jenna Dress. Like the Luella, it's also priced £120.

The Jenna Dress by Ghost

It seems just about everyone is a fan of Carrie's dress – even Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan posted about her outfit on his Twitter page. "Speaking in my capacity as Britain's fashion expert, I loved @carriesymonds dress," he wrote.

Former PR chief Carrie has dated Boris for 18 months. Their relationship came to light after Boris announced his separation from his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler in September 2018. Carrie is a passionate Conservationist, having campaigned for ocean and marine welfare. She's also patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, which seeks to help advance farm animal welfare.

