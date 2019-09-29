Dame Helen Mirren, 74, walks the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week alongside Cheryl and Eva Longoria The show celebrated emerging fashion designers and female empowerment

Instead of strutting down the runway in a pair of sky-high heels as would normally be expected, Dame Helen Mirren opted to forego shoes as she joined a star-studded line-up at the L’Oreal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Who says shoes have to complete a look?

As part of the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé show, which celebrated emerging fashion designers and female empowerment, the 74-year-old grinned as she ran barefoot down the catwalk in a black and white printed maxi dress. With Gigi Hadid also tiptoeing barefoot down the runway for Marc Jacobs at NYFW, is this a new high-fashion trend? We're sure many supermodels hope so.

The long-sleeved dress accentuated Helen's waist, and the fabulous ruffles at the bottom of the gown billowed out around her as she lifted her arms at the end of the runway. The overall look was very minimalist, with the actress sporting little jewellery and a soft smokey eye.

When she was announced as a brand ambassador in 2014, Helen said: "I have always loved the L'Oreal Paris brand, and I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it!"

Cheryl showed off a very different look in a black snakeskin leather dress by Balmain and matching thigh-high boots. The short black dress highlighted the mother-of-one's fabulous figure and long legs, and her slicked back hair and dark eye makeup gave it an edgy look. The Greatest Dancer judge was previously a L’Oreal Paris UK spokesmodel for nine years, and she took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the brand. "Really happy to have been part of such a great show alongside some incredible women (&men) ..some old friends, and made some new ones too [crown emoji] thank you to my @lorealmakeup family", she said.

Helen and Cheryl were joined by Eva Longoria, who took to the catwalk at the Monnaie de Paris in an all-black ensemble featuring a chunky black knit jumper, suede and leather midi skirt by ATLEIN, and ruched leather boots by Gianvito Rossi. She wore her brunette hair in loose curls alongside natural make-up, and appeared to be holding a wand or baton. Regardless, it was the most chic Harry Potter-inspired look we've ever seen!

But the actress had to share the limelight with her 15-month-old son Santiago who showered her in kisses on stage, wearing grey checked trousers and a blue V-neck jumper with the letter B on the front - adorable!