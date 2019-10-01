The shocking moment Gigi Hadid confronted a prankster who crashed the Chanel runway show in Paris The Chanel catwalk show had an unexpected guest…

On Tuesday, a woman dressed in black and white tweed and sky-high heels gatecrashed the runway during Chanel's Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. The moment was captured by the FROW who film the finale moment, and you can clearly see the prankster running on to the catwalk and immediately starting to strut.

It was creative director Virginie Viard's first ready-to-wear collection and the prankster joined the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber on the runway. Honestly, you couldn't make it up.

The gatecrasher, who has been identified as comedian Marie S’Infiltre, wore a black and white Chanel-style tweed suit and hat and joined the supermodels down the runway. The best bit was the uninvited guest was blocked by Gigi Hadid, who took the YouTube personality by the shoulder and escorted her off the stage. Don't mess with Gigi - she's a fan of boxing, don't you know?

It's not known how Marie S’Infiltre got access to the catwalk. Entry to a Chanel show always requires a formal ticket and also ID.

Vanessa Friedman tweeted a video, captioning it: "Best @chanel finale video ever: Spot the catwalk- crasher! And spot the security guys running after her! #PFW."

Best @chanel finale video ever: Spot the catwalk- crasher! And spot the security guys running after her! #PFW pic.twitter.com/Wztgsj3jVq — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 1, 2019

It's believed Chanel president Bruno Pavlovsky was seen laughing when he realised what had happened.

