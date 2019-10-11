Loved the Coleen Rooney drama? You can now buy a Wagatha Christie phone case for your phone Skinny Dip is serving up some sass with this phone case…

We love it when brands act fast, and there's no denying that Skinny Dip takes the prize for working on this masterpiece - a 'This is a case for Wagatha Christie' phone case. Genius, right? The fun accessories brand, which found fame on Dragon's Den, will stock the phone case online and it'll be priced at £15.

SHOP: Wagatha Christie phone case, £15, Skinny Dip

The UK has been gripped this week with the drama that was Coleen Rooney's takedown of Rebekah Vardy and if it's all you've been tweeting about, you NEED this phone case. According to Social Chain Data, the spat had TRIPLE the amount of Twitter mentions (276,822) as Boris Johnson (80,074) and the emotion generated by both women was higher than Brexit, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump combined. Wow.

DISCLOSURE: This photo has been edited purely for your entertainment. Coleen does not own this phone case... yet.

Just in case you've been hiding under a rock and you've got no idea what we're talking about, Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling personal stories about her and her family to The Sun in a Twitter post on Wednesday. Rebekah – who was on holiday with her family at the time – said she called Coleen straight away, after being given no warning by her former friend.

In a brand new interview, Rebekah recalled: "I said to her: 'Coleen, what on earth have you done? It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said: 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!' If I don't talk, then everyone will still think I did it, and the abuse will go on."

