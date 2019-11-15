John Lewis has 30% discount off designer handbags - but you’ll have to be quick The offer is running for one day only...

In the market for a new handbag? While Black Friday promises to bring a host of discounts in a couple of weeks’ time, you don’t have to wait if you want to bag yourself a bargain now - John Lewis is one of the retailers offering early discounts, and they’re giving up to 30 percent off handbags, including some coveted designer styles.

The department store is offering discounts to match competitors’ current offers, which means that you’ll be able to save on most cosmetics and even jewellery. For the biggest savings, though, we’re looking to the handbags department, where you can get money off brands such as Coach, Radley, Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

For an everyday update, try one of the totes that will fit everything you need in. We’re loving the tan leather versions for an alternative to black, or even bright and floral options.

Michael Kors leather tote bag, £216, John Lewis

Coach tote bag, £227, John Lewis

Ralph Lauren reversible logo tote bag, £132, John Lewis

If a cross-body style is more your bag, there’s plenty of options available, including some from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite bag brands, Aspinal of London.

Aspinal of London cross body bag, £250.75, John Lewis

Kate Spade cross body dome bag, £105, John Lewis

With Christmas party season fast approaching, you might be looking for a new evening bag. Embrace the colours of the season with a burgundy or neutral option.

Fiorelli Kate cross body bag, £38.50, John Lewis

Coach Alexa bag, £157.50, John Lewis

John Lewis hasn’t revealed its upcoming Black Friday deals yet, but the retailer will definitely be taking part. “During the Black Friday event you'll find great offers and Black Friday deals in home, fashion, nursery, beauty, electricals and technology, including appliances, computers and TVs,” they say.

Who knows how cheap the handbags will be during the event? We’re shopping now, just in case...

