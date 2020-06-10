Calling all shopaholics! As of Monday, the British high street is back in business, with non-essential shops across the UK preparing to welcome customers into selected stores, but the way we shop is about to change - starting with shoes. Retailers Dune London, Kurt Geiger, and more have announced new health and safety measures in a bid to combat the coronavirus - meaning that shoe addicts everywhere are about to step into a new era of shopping - pun intended.

First on the list is the way we try on shoes. Dune London has explained that as of next week, extra measures will be carried out to keep you (and your feet) safe. Customers will be encouraged to wear disposable pop socks when trying on footwear and all shoes that have been tried on will be disinfected afterward. The seating areas will undergo regular cleaning and sanitation, while any goods returned to stores will be disinfected, including boxes and packaging.

Another brand implementing new measures is Kurt Geiger - a favourite amongst celebrities Ashley Roberts, Vogue Williams and Maya Jama. Customers will be expected to wear disposable pop socks (or your own socks) when trying on footwear, and all shoes that have been tried on will go into quarantine for 24 hours before anybody else is able to try them on or purchase them. It will also become compulsory for shoe shoppers to use antibacterial hand gels before trying on shoes or handling accessories. And last but not least, all returns will be handled with disposable gloves and go into quarantine for 24 hours before becoming available for resale.

The way that we shop in general is undergoing massive changes. Whether you're heading to the supermarket or the high street, customers are going to become more and more accustomed to seeing perspex screens at the tills as well as two-metre floor markings. Stores are encouraging individuals to shop alone and the number of shoppers allowed in stores at one time will be monitored and limited to avoid big queues.

