Anita Rani spends a lot of time outside on her feet as a Countryfile presenter, so we can't blame her for owning an impressive collection of comfortable footwear. But there is one new item in her wardrobe that fans are already desperate to get their hands on - she has launched her own limited-edition trainer for a very special cause.

Anita looked stunning as she modelled her new limited-edition pink trainers

Anita has joined forces with Taschka to design her own pair of bright pink trainers which will raise funds for FRANK Water​ to help provide people in India with safe, clean water for life. The bold suede design features white recycled rubber soles, a grey leather henna-inspired print and pink or white laces, meaning they're sure to brighten up any outfit. Anita proved just that by modelling the footwear with everything from sequined skirts to clashing green jumpsuits and chic white suits. Costing £135, the trainers are available to pre-order now for delivery from 22 June.

MORE: Anita Rani just wore the perfect summer dress – and you don't want to miss out

Anita Rani x Taschka pink suede trainers, £135, Taschka

"Look at my badass pink kicks!" the 42-year-old captioned a photo on Instagram. "I am a patron for #frankwater they are a wonderful charity that provides water solutions for communities in India and Nepal. Without water we are nothing. For every pair of trainers you buy a person will be provided with clean safe water for life. Plus you get snazzy pink trainers. I love trainers. I’ve loved them all my life. I still have my @adidas shell toes from uni. I wear them all and I wear them out, I don’t believe in throwaway culture."

Anita's followers were delighted with her announcement, with one even joking about her huge shoe collection. "I can confirm that you love trainers. I’ve never seen so many pairs IN MY LIFE," one noted, while another added, "This is awesome Anita!! You continue to inspire."

The trainers will help provide people in India with clean, safe water for life

During a recent appearance on Sunday Brunch, Anita spilled the beans about the future of Counfiltrye amid filming restrictions due to the coronavirus lockdown. Explaining they were already beginning to travel further afield, she teased: "I think it’s going to go out next Sunday - I was in Epping Forest, so things are changing. Things are easing up and we’re finding ways to make sure we can film." We can't wait to see if her gorgeous new trainers make an appearance in the future...

READ: Anita Rani reveals how she and husband are coping in lockdown