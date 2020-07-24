5 gloriously bejewelled face masks: Rhinestones, pearls & gems – oh my!

Anyone else feeling like they need to unleash their inner diva after spending so much time in leisurewear on lockdown? Well guess what – we have the perfect way for you to express your most lavish side even if we have to wear a face mask every time we go out. We are absolutely enamoured with the creative bejewelled ace coverings that have emerged in the era of coronavirus, fabulously encrusted in pearls and rhinestones.

Extravagantly bejewelled face masks seem to be an emerging fashion trend. Vice News reports, for example, that in India sparkle-loving shoppers are snapping up real diamond and gem-encrusted masks for as much as £6,700.

You may not be quite ready to splash out thousands on a pearl and diamond face masks, but there are so many options right now to get the luxe look. Here's our edit of some of the best embellished face masks you can shop now.

Shop pearl and rhinestone face masks:

A 100 percent cotton washable face mask

Diamonds and pearls face mask, £20, Etsy

A faux pearl-embellished face mask handmade in Los Angeles

Nude Pearl Studded Face Mask, £20.50, Etsy

This filter mask features a Velcro fastener for a perfect fit

Pearl and Rhinestones designer mask with filter, £47.66, Etsy

A luxurious silk face covering with a cotton lining

Luxury face mask in pink, £79.99, Etsy

This look from the same seller is also handmade in the UK

Luxury face mask in blue, £79.99, Etsy

