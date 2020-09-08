Romeo Beckham looks so in love in epic underwater kissing photo with girlfriend Mia The Beckham boy and model have been dating almost a year

Romeo Beckham appears to be so in love, he can't stop sharing sweet photos of himself and girlfriend Mia Regan.

The 18-year-old's latest Instagram snap could be the couple's cutest yet! Romeo shared an impressive photo of the pair embarking on some PDA underwater in a swimming pool.

In the pic, Mia, 17, plants a sweet kiss on a grinning Romeo's cheek. The model actually shared the photo first on her own Instagram as part of a montage of snaps to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday last week.

Captioning the images, she wrote: "Happy 18th my gorgeous boy man!!!!! You have the most beautiful soul and deserve everything. YOU MAKE EVERYONE SMILE AND I LAVAAA YOoU SO MUCH' (sic)."

Romeo replied with love heart emojis.

Romeo and Mia were first linked in September 2019

Mia wasn't the only one to commemorate the milestone, as Romeo's mum Victoria also took to Instagram with a series of previously unseen family photos.

"Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham... We couldn't be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx," fashion designer Victoria captioned her sweet post.

The couple have been inseparable over the last few months

Her husband David followed suit, sharing a series of different images on his Instagram page. The proud father-of-four wrote: "Happy 18th to my little man (or not so little anymore).

"You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself (a man finally). We love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals, this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me! Happy Birthday mate."

