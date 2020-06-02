Rihanna reveals major change to Fenty sales in support of Black Lives Matter

Rihanna has closed her online Fenty beauty, fashion and lingerie stores on June 2 to mark Blackout Tuesday following the tragic death of George Floyd. The singer vowed to fight against "racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism" by showing solidarity with the black community and encouraging her followers to stand up to racial injustice. The Diamonds hit-maker also pledged to donate funds to Colour Of Change and Movement For Black Lives.

In a powerful message shared on the brand's Twitter page, she wrote: "Fenty as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom. At this very moment racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will not stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative and resilient. In support of the black community, we will be donating funds to Colour Of Change and Movement For Black Lives. We ask you to speak up, stand up, and pull up against racism and discrimination in all forms.

"We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn't stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday. Fenty will be closing our business on Tuesday, June 2 - Globally. This is not a day off, this is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change, this is a day to #PullUp."

Rihanna also called her fans to action on her personal Twitter account, writing: "we ain’t buying s***!!! and we ain’t selling s*** neither!! ganggang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial@fentybeauty@SavageXFenty". Her foll

owers were quick to praise her decision, saying, "Proud of you Queen" and "Now this is how you get the attention".

People around the world are showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by observing 'Blackout Tuesday', a collective action for a day-long "blackout" on social media to protest racism and police violence. The action comes as protests are taking place across the globe in response to the senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

As well as using their platforms to post messages of support for George's family, a host of stars including Beyoncé and Michelle Obama have drawn attention to the GoFundMe page for the Floyd family, to the Black Lives Matter movement and to resources to help followers with anti-racism education. Donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund here.