Here comes Santa Claws! 7 cutest Christmas jumpers for cats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hey, all you Christmas cats and kittens… we know that as you don your finest Christmas jumpers this season, you don’t want to leave your pets out in the cold! If you want to have a very Meow-y Christmas with your favourite feline, check out the best Christmas jumpers for cats you can shop right now.

Yes, that’s right – not only can you gift your furry family members with gifts under the tree, you can also have them join in the fun of wearing holiday sweaters right along with you.

SHOP MORE FUN CHRISTMAS JUMPERS:

37 of the best Christmas jumpers for her

12 Christmas jumpers for men that he'll actually want to wear

Best matching Christmas jumpers for couples – double the holiday cheer!

14 great Christmas jumpers for kids

And just like the fashion choices for kitty's human counterparts, there are plenty of Christmas cat jumper styles to choose from – everything from cardigans and vests with funny slogans, to Fair Isle prints and fleece. So check out our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for cats (and even some very merry Christmas cat costumes and collars) so your pet can have the purr-fect holiday.

Best Christmas jumpers for cats

Teddy bear Christmas cat jumper, was £34.20 NOW £27.36, Etsy

'This Is My Christmas Jumper' pet vest, £10.74, NotOnTheHighStreet

Festive Gingerbread Man fleece for cats, £10.74, Amazon

Handmade Candy Cane Christmas cat jumper, £23.70, Etsy

Roll neck cat Christmas jumper, £10.74, eBay

Rudolph Christmas cat jumper, Amazon

Merry Christmas cat jumper, £4.99 each, eBay

Can't get enough? Shop Christmas costumes and accessories for cats

Zifepet Christmas Cat Collar 2 Pack, £10.99, Amazon

Christmas hats, scarves and cloaks for cats, from £7.19 each, eBay

Santa coat with antlers for cats, £6.59, eBay

KEEP READING: Check out HELLO!s best Christmas shopping ideas and gift guides for the holiday season

For even more Christmas inspiration, check out HELLO!'s Pinterest board dedicated to the holidays.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.