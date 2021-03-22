Brooklyn Beckham reveals surprising thing he does in the shower – and you should too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has one unusual shower habit that he follows daily – and fans should try it for themselves.

The 22-year-old photographer – who has collaborated with Pepe Jeans London – revealed he actually turns the shower off while he washes, in a bid to save water.

Of his water-saving habits, Brooklyn said: "Turning off the water while you brush your teeth. Measuring your water for tea before you heat it up. Turn off the water while you are washing up in the shower. Do not let it run!"

Brooklyn Beckham modelled Wiser Wash jeans and a denim jacket from Pepe Jeans London

Brooklyn's fashion choices also follow the same trend! He modelled a double denim look in new photos launched on World Water Day 2021 as part of the Wiser Future campaign, which were shot by Brooklyn himself.

They show the model, who is engaged to Nicola Peltz, rocking the 'Young' denim jacket and slim 'Hatch' jeans as he takes photos on the beach.

Victoria Beckham's son shot the photos himself

Both items of clothing are from Wiser Wash by Pepe Jeans London, and they are made using minimal water for the decolourisation process – for his jeans, that means one cup of water versus the traditional 16 litres.

Wiser Wash denim jacket, £110, Pepe Jeans London

Brooklyn revealed the jeans and denim jacket are actually his favourite pieces from Wiser Wash, but how would he style them? Perhaps picking up his fashion choices from his mum, fashion designer VB, he said: "As simply as possible! A white t-shirt and a trainer."

The photographer's outfit was made using minimal water

Victoria is also a huge fan of denim clothing, but you know what she doesn't love? Washing her jeans! The mother-of-four – who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with husband David – told Elle magazine in 2018: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash."

"And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all." And she has a clever way to store them, too. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

