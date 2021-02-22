ASOS has 25% off Topshop right now, and yes, their cult jeans are included 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've been missing your splurges on Topshop, you're in luck because ASOS has put the spotlight well and truly on Topshop today with a huge discount on site - but it's only on Monday and Tuesday, so if you're looking for a bargain, act quick!

For those who hadn't spotted it, on Sunday, ASOS relaunched Topshop on its website after spending £295 million snapping up the fashion retailer three weeks ago.

And the welcome back party comes with a huge 25% on everything Topshop and Miss Selfridge (another Arcadia brand acquired by ASOS). All you have to do is add the discount code NEW2THEFAM at checkout. Easy!

Over the years we've been shopping at Topshop for approximately 75% of our wardrobe; whether it's stylish dresses, chunky boots, or denim jeans, there's always been something we'll swoon over.

The Joni jeans have been best sellers over the years, and you can get those within the 25% off offer.

Joni Topshop jeans, £36, now £27, ASOS

If you're looking for a cute dress as we head in to spring, we've found just the thing…

Printed Topshop dress, was £35.99, now £26,99, ASOS

If Topshop has always been your go-to for your footwear, we've found the perfect pair of Prada-esque chunky loafers and with the 25% off discount, they are such a steal.

Topshop chunky loafers, was £29.99, now £22.99, ASOS

"Topshop and Topman were well-established, strong-performing brands on ASOS prior to the acquisition, and we know our customers loved them just as much as us," ASOS' chief commercial officer, José Antonio Ramos, said in a statement.

"Their integration with ASOS is going well and our long-term plans to revitalise the brands and inject new life into them will translate into more new, exciting and fashion-led products launching in the months ahead."

The big discount kicks off a multi-million-pound campaign targeted at Topshop and Topman customers, letting them know that they can shop their favourite brands on ASOS following their acquisition at the start of the month. The social-led campaign will run across YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram for two weeks.

