10 flattering midi skirts for summer: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS, Zara & MORE

Finding the perfect skirt to flatter your figure is no easy task. We've all been there – sometimes shopping for a skirt can leave you feeling self-conscious about your tummy, hips or waist, but that doesn't need to be the case. There are plenty of figure-flattering options on the high street right now – you just need to know where to look. Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Zara and more have a variety of gorgeous midi styles to choose from, and we're adding them to our baskets ASAP. Feel good and embrace your curves this summer!

Leopard Print Skirt, £19.99, New Look

Take a walk on the wild side in New Look's leopard print number. Made from lightweight and floaty viscose, the high waist and ruffled hem create a fun and flirty silhouette.

Linen Floral Skirt, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Perfect for heatwave weather, this sarong style skirt sweeps to one side, cinching at the waist.

Button Through Skirt, £28, ASOS

Essential for sunny days, ASOS' stripey skirt features a statement button-through front.

Tailored Pencil Skirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Immaculately tailored for an uber flattering fit, Marks & Spencer's pencil skirt comes in three different shades – pink, black and navy.

Belted Midi Skirt, £75, & Other Stories

This elegant midi is already selling like hotcakes! The self-tie belt and duo slanted pockets add to the fit and flare shape.

Wrapover Midi Skirt, £12.99, H&M

Both comfortable and chic, H&M's wrapover skirt is a summer staple.

Ruched Midi Skirt, £29.99, Zara

You can never go wrong with a bit of ruching! Zara's classic black design will see you through the seasons.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £75, French Connection

Pleated skirts are all the rage right now, and we've seen a number of our favourite celebs and royals donning the summer trend recently. French Connection's cream version is super sleek thanks to the smooth pleats and elasticated waistband, just imagine how gorgeous it'll look with a floral blouse!

Neon Midi Skirt, £59, Ted Baker

Inject some colour into your wardrobe with Ted Baker's neon midi skirt.

Ruffle Wrap Midi Skirt, £72, French Connection

Reduced to £72 in the sale, we're loving this vibrant ruffled skirt.

