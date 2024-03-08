Bomber jackets are trending - 9 we're loving for the new season

The bomber jacket is a trend that returns every year, and the rise in the laid-back style is well underway for spring. Suitable for every season, a bomber jacket can be paired with just about any outfit to create an instant 'cool girl' look – and the right one will be a staple in your wardrobe.
Every it-girl from Hailey Bieber to Sienna Miller has hopped on the bomber jacket trend, and we've handpicked the best styles around so that you can too.
The beauty of a bomber jacket is that it can be styled in countless ways. During the colder months, we often see the boxy style teamed with chunky boots and maxi dresses, and as the weather gets warmer, there's always a rise in the mini dress and bomber combo. The outerwear also looks timeless paired with wide-leg trousers, particularly if you're opting for a cropped oversized jacket.
How I chose
Variety: I've selected a variety of styles from oversized bomber jackets to leather styles in black, grey and khaki colourways.
Price: I've chosen a selection of price points for every budget, ranging from £40 to £200.
Availability: I've only picked products that have a wide range of sizes still available to shop, with some plus-size options available, too.
Trusted brands: I've selected bomber jackets only from brands that myself and the HELLO! team love. While I haven't tried and tested all the products in the list, the brands chosen are some of our favourites.
M&S Relaxed Bomber Jacket
M&S Bomber Jacket
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S's bomber jacket features a relaxed fit for an effortless appearance, paired with padded drop shoulders and a classic baseball collar. The tonal popper buttons and ribbed trim complete the sporty style, and I'd recommend throwing the jacket on over washed jeans and a white T-shirt, or dress up the look with wide-leg trousers and loafers.
River Island Tailored Crop Bomber Jacket
River Island Bomber Jacket
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in Khaki, Navy, Red, Brown
Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
We're seeing cropped jackets everywhere right now, and River Island's khaki version is just perfect for spring. It has a baseball collar, decorative pockets, and popper fastenings, and I'd recommend styling it with a black maxi dress, trainers, and gold chunky jewellerly.
Reformation Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket
Reformation Bomber Jacket
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: Available in Cream and Khaki
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation is a go-to when it comes to on-trend investment pieces, and this cream bomber jacket is one you'll wear for years to come. Made from denim-look twill fabric, the fitted style will perfectly complement maxi and denim skirts, instantly elevating an otherwise simple look.
Mango Vintage Leather-Effect Bomber Jacket
Mango Bomber Jacket
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
A leather jacket is a must-have in any wardrobe, and Mango's leather bomber gives a chic twist on the classic style. Featuring a shirt-style collar, elasticated cuffs, and a quilted inner lining, the vintage-style jacket would look styled with a mini skirt and tights, or opt for slouchy jeans for a laid-back look.
H&M Coated Bomber Jacket
H&M Bomber Jacket
Sizes: XXS-XL
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
H&M also has a version of the faux leather style, this time with an oversized fit. The ribbed cuffs and collar along with the dropped shoulders give off an effortless cool look that is perfect for styling with dresses and trainers for spring.
Pull & Bear Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Pull & Bear Bomber Jacket
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 15 days
Pull & Bear is filled with gorgeous spring pieces right now, and this leather-look bomber is at the top of my wishlist. The washed grey colour is ideal for the new season, and I'd style it with a fitted top and a denim midi skirt to complete the look.
Mint Velvet Cotton Bomber Knitted Jacket
Mint Velvet Bomber Jacket
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
This beige bomber jacket from Mint Velvet is so classy while still sticking to the 'cool girl' trend. It could be paired with tailored trousers and a shirt for a workwear ensemble, or dressed down with denim jeans for a more everyday look. The elasticated waistband gives it a figure-flattering appearance, rounded off with the sporty stripe trim on the collar.
Stradivarius Tailored Bomber Jacket
ASOS Bomber Jacket
Sizes: 6-14
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's bomber is a great choice if you want to add a subtle touch of colour to your outfits that will still go with everything in your wardrobe. The boxy fit and baseball collar look so stylish, while the cropped fit makes it versatile for styling in so many ways.
New Look Wool Effect Bomber Jacket
New Look Bomber Jacket
Sizes: 14-22
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's grey bomber jacket is a staple piece for throwing on with light knitwear during the spring. It's made with a soft wool-effect fabric and silver-tone hardware, and it can be layered up on those colder days.