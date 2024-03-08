Bomber jackets are trending - 9 we're loving for the new season

The bomber jacket is a trend that returns every year, and the rise in the laid-back style is well underway for spring. Suitable for every season, a bomber jacket can be paired with just about any outfit to create an instant 'cool girl' look – and the right one will be a staple in your wardrobe.

Every it-girl from Hailey Bieber to Sienna Miller has hopped on the bomber jacket trend, and we've handpicked the best styles around so that you can too.

How to style a bomber jacket

The beauty of a bomber jacket is that it can be styled in countless ways. During the colder months, we often see the boxy style teamed with chunky boots and maxi dresses, and as the weather gets warmer, there's always a rise in the mini dress and bomber combo. The outerwear also looks timeless paired with wide-leg trousers, particularly if you're opting for a cropped oversized jacket.

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have all got behind the bomber jacket trend

How I chose