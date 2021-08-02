Trinny Woodall has launched a free tote bag of dreams - and it has a very special feature 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Trinny Woodall is one of my favourite people to follow on Instagram - not just for her style expertise, her beauty tips or her skincare knowledge, but also when she drops a bombshell that she has launched a designer-looking tote bag that is FREE with purchase. Well, that's pretty amazing.

Trinny Woodall modelling her Trinny London tote bag

Trinny's tote bag, which is super roomy, really chic and reversible, is free with orders over £80 on Trinny's beauty website Trinny London, and there's even a very special feature - a special compartment just for your T-Stack. Genius!

In a video reveal to her 963k Instagram followers, Trinny said: "We have this gorgeous Trinny London bag. It's so divine. It fits the kitchen sink and we've designed it so there's space for the stack … I use it all the time and it really fits everything."

She also revealed that she's had to keep it a secret for quite some time!

Trinny London tote bag is free with a purchase over £80

If you love the print, Trinny also has the Atlantic bag, the Chepstow bag, and the Jubilee bag if you want to complete your collection.

Trinny showing off her desk essentials on a recent IGTV video

In another recent video from Trinny, she revealed how she stores her iconic stackable beauty products on her desk, and all her clear storage boxes are from Muji.

Be sure to act fast, because who knows how long this epic deal will last.

