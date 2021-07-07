We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's one thing we love, it's a bit of supermarket fashion. You may be surprised at what you can find when you nip to the shops for a pint of milk and a loaf of bread.

READ: 21 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

George at Asda is always fashion-forward with its clothing range and have just released a stunning new frock we just know you will love. Step forward the 'Oversized Collar Denim Dress'.

Instagram is going crazy over this fancy number

This beauty will cost you just £20 and we think it really looks like it could be by high-end designer Ganni. It hits so many trends in one go; short puff sleeves, button through front fastening, a perfect mini length for the summer and of course, that statement collar.

Blue Oversized Collar Denim Dress, £20, George at Asda

MORE: 20 best white summer dresses to wear now that the sunshine is here

You need to act fast if you want this in your shopping basket though, since its release on Tuesday, five sizes have already sold out. We have a feeling it's going to be the buy of the season, and you heard it here first.

Big collars are big business

The brand shared the design on their Instagram page and fans hit 'like' immediately, with lots of comments racking up in minutes.

Denim puff sleeve collared shirt dress, £38, River Island

Statement collars exploded onto the scene in 2020 - the year of the Zoom meeting. The great thing about them is you don't need any jewellery, the bold collar does all the talking and makes you look instantly dressed up. The best way to wear a statement collar is to keep the rest of your outfit pretty simple, hence why this dress is a winner; the collar takes centre stage.

READ: Asda becomes latest supermarket to join M&S and Aldi caterpillar cake battle - for a good cause!

It's not just fashion influencers that are obsessed with this trend - the Duchess of Cambridge sported one of her own last year as she caught up with Armed Forces families to mark Remembrance Day. You're in great company, ladies!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.