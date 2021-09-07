10 best tote bags for 2021: the essential post-lockdown bag you need in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is there anything more versatile than a tote bag? Whether you’re heading to the shops, throwing in your laptop to go to the office or packing your gym kit for a workout session, there’s room for everything you need, plus extra handy pockets to store your valuables.

These roomy bags are a post-lockdown essential as life gets back to normal and we’re all heading out more – but there are so many to choose from. To help you find the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best you can buy online in autumn 2021 from designer to high street – just keep scrolling.

Best designer tote bags for women 2021

Le Pliage original shoulder bag L, £90, Longchamp

Size: 30cm x 31cm x 19cm

No tote bag round-up would be complete without Longchamp. Their classic medium-sized canvas totes are available in a rainbow of colours and are built to last. Kate Middleton loves these totes, and if it's good enough for Kate...

Marc Jacobs The tote canvas tote bag, £200, Selfridges

Size: 34cm x 42cm x 16cm

This sizeable sleek canvas tote has a zip closure, twin top handles and an interior zip pocket to keep your valuables safe.

All day large tote, £225, Kate Spade

Size: 28cm x 38cm x 14cm

If you’re after a roomy leather tote, Kate Spade’s offering is fab. You’ll be surprised at the amount of things you can fit in this chic tote bag – which comes with a pouch for you to store your valuables. It’s available in some lovely vibrant shades like orchid pink and yucca green, as well as classic black and powder pink.

Allicon Mock crock icon tote bag, £65, Ted Baker

Size: 45cm x 35cm x 13.5cm

Ted Baker’s freshly launched mock croc skin shopper tote bag is big on space, and big on style too. It’ll certainly get you noticed. It has a spacious inner pocket and is available in nude and black if emerald green’s not your thing

Best high street tote bags

The canvas basket tote, was £55 now £32, Everlane

Don’t like the look of boxy square tote bags? Everlane’s tote bag has curves! It’s made of durable organic cotton, has an internal zip pocket and has thick comfy straps. You can get it in black, tan, nude and teal – and it’s currently on sale at 41% off.

Weekend bag, £39, H&M

Size: 22cm x 31cm x 48cm

H&M’s travel tote looks like it’s a spenny one, but it’s actually a bargainous 39 quid! Perfect for weekend trip – it features a detachable shoulder strap, zip closing, twin handles and studs on the bottom

Denim shopper, £24.99, H&M

Size: 35cm x 39cm x 19cm

We also love H&M’s just landed roomy denim tote. This one ticks the sustainable box – it’s made from 100% recycled cotton

Best sporty tote bags

Vintage airliner shopper lux bag, £43, Adidas

Whether you actually use this tote to go to the gym is up to you – we think it’s so special you’ll want to use it as a bag for all your everyday needs. It’s made from lenticular material, meaning the colour changes with the light.

Take it on Tote, £58, Lululemon

Size: 42cm x 13cm x 38cm

Available in black or gold spice, Lululemon’s tote bag is spacious durable and water resistant – plus it has a handy phone pocket to help you keep organised.

