David Beckham gives honest review of Victoria's fashion collection

Victoria Beckham is super busy right now for London Fashion Week and introduced fans on Instagram to her digital SS22 show.

The star teamed up with ghd for this year's digital presentation, and chatted backstage all about the inspiration behind the different hair looks.

Looking as sophisticated as ever for the show, VB rocked a simple black shirt with a stylish oversized collar, which she paired with smart black trousers. Later, the mother-of-three shared some of her forthcoming looks, and husband David hailed his favourites.

The former Manchester United footballer shared a few images of dresses, including a backless blue number which he called a 'personal favourite' and he said Victoria's full length jumper dress was 'Ridiculous. How beautiful!"

David loved this simple black dress

Former Spice Girl Victoria has always championed her husband's style. She told Vogue at the show: "David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase."

David loved this suit, too

Victoria's new collection has an androgynous feel. She said of her latest designs in the show notes: "A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA. There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season... Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr Beckham himself."

Victoria Beckham's fashion line is full of showstopping pieces, and on Friday the star showed off a spectacular jumper from her current collection to announce the launch of her Posh Gloss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria looked radiant in her navy cashmere knit, which featured an unexpected split opening at the front, dropped shoulders, a high neck, and ribbed trims. Gorgeous!