10 trending fashion items we’re loving on eBay right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We don’t know about you, but our wardrobes need an overhaul with some new autumn fashion pieces – we always want to know what fashion is trending! And there’s nothing quite like shopping the high street on eBay Brand Outlet for some seriously stylish affordable fashion.

From cosy knits and striped jumpers to autumnal floral dresses, chunky boots, trench coats and a bit of sparkle ready for the festive season too, this is what everyone’s buying for autumn right now…

Jack Wills trench coat, RRP £149.99, NOW £105, eBay Brand Outlet

Everyone – and we mean everyone – needs a trench coat in their AW wardrobe. Go for a classic, double-breasted fit and it’ll see you through the seasons. This Jack Wills’ trench coat is a great affordable buy, and available in camel and navy.

Whistles stripe jumper, RRP £125, NOW £28.45, eBay Brand Outlet

Stripes have become a stalwart of our style, and we love this cosy Whistles jumper for a colourful take on the Breton trend. Available in sizes small to large, wear with mom jeans or leather trousers.

Phase Eight sparkle jumper, RRP £75, NOW £20.25, eBay Brand Outlet

And since we’re about to get into the season of sparkle, keen shoppers are already stocking up on their Christmas jumpers – try this Phase Eight knit for a stylish alternative.

Crew Clothing floral wrap dress, RRP £69, NOW £27, eBay Brand Outlet

Floral dresses and autumn would definitely match on Tinder – add a pair of knee-high leather boots to this blue midi dress.

Brogue Chelsea boots, £13.95, eBay Brand Outlet

Chunky boots are trending again for autumn, and this smart brogue-detailed pair are the ideal mix of smart and casual.

LK Bennett suede shearling knee high boots, RRP £395, NOW £149, eBay Brand Outlet

Knee high boots are loved by celebrities and royals, as they’re so easy to wear – try this LK Bennett pair, with suede and shearling details and a wedge heel. Very Kate Middleton.

River Island sequin jumper dress, RRP £45.60, NOW £38, eBay Brand Outlet

It’s never too early to think of our festive wardrobe and it’s easy to see why this River Island knitted dress is trending. We love the mix of plain top and sparkly skirt. If sparkles aren’t for you, try this satin skirt version.

Whistles smocked shirt dress, RRP £159, NOW £35.95, eBay Brand Outlet

Or go for a Christmassy-red dress to see you through the festive season. We could see Holly Willoughby in this stunning Whistles shirt dress.

Oliver Bonas utility jumpsuit, RRP £85, NOW £60, eBay Brand Outlet

Boiler suits are having a moment – try this Oliver Bonas utility jumpsuit, in an autumnal khaki hue for those days when jeans just won’t cut it.

River Island knitted cardigan and bralet, RRP £45, NOW £25, eBay Brand Outlet

An alternative to a bulky jumper, River Island’s knitted bralet and cardigan set comes in the cutest pastel blue. Shows a little skin while being cosy too.

