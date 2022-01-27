Is it payday yet? 10 new-in buys a fashion stylist suggests you buy

Payday is fast approaching, and we couldn't be happier. Whether you're looking to splurge, shop for a big occasion, or treat yourself just a little bit, these are the fashion bits you won't regret buying.

From a fail-safe pair of Levi's to a much-needed raincoat, we've rounded up all the necessities along with a couple of great fashion finds from some of our favourite brands.

The draw to splash the cash when it comes to payday can be strong – trust me, I know – but, as a stylist, I can guarantee these pieces won't come with a side of credit card shame or be pushed to the back of the wardrobe never to be seen again.

This edit includes wardrobe staples you may need to refresh, a standout knit perfect for trans-seasonal dressing, and a dress that will take you from brunch to date night. And, we may have found the perfect bag too.

All of these pieces have been picked to last come rain or shine, meaning you can be happy with your purchase no matter what the weather. Happy shopping!

Slim Leg Jeans

Levi's 312 Shaping Slim Jeans, £80, Levi's

Of course, one of the must-have investment pieces is always a great pair of jeans, and who better to turn to than Levi's? This slim-fit pair will form a staple part of your everyday wardrobe. You'll wonder what you wore before you had them.

Ballet Flats

Fabric Ballet Flats, £27.99, Zara

Inspired by the New York City Ballet, Zara's latest collection looks more like a high fashion runway collection than high-street fashion, and we just love it. These classic blush ballet flats are the ultimate chic footwear choice and work with almost anything.

Shoulder Bag

Staud Ollie polished-leather shoulder bag, £215, Matches

For anyone looking to treat themselves this payday, look no further than this Staud shoulder bag. Its cream colour lends itself to any outfit while the simple design will take you from day to night effortlessly.



Bold Knit

Gold Button Cardigan, £75, & Other Stories

The buttons on this cardigan are what put it firmly in our payday wishlist. Gold-toned and apple-shaped, they definitely stand out compared to your standard knit. Working perfectly under a simple white tee, or even bare on the skin, this cardigan will see you through all seasons with ease.

Wet Weather Essential

M&S Cotton Rich Stormwear Longline Car Coat, £55, Marks & Spencer

It won't be long before winter rain turns into spring showers, and a trustworthy waterproof coat is the ultimate must-have to keep you warm and dry no matter where you're going. This M&S stormwear car coat fits the bill perfectly, and the classic cut and colour will work with all your favourite denim, trousers or leggings.

Standout Dress

Never Fully Dressed Blue Scarlett floral-print midi dress, £89, Selfridges

This brand has been gaining some serious traction over the past couple of years, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Always a go-to for bright prints and flattering fits, this blue floral printed dress is no exception. Pair with the Staud bag and white shoes for a great date night outfit.

Chunky Boots

Black High Leather Boot, £170, Oliver Bonas

Chunky boots are having a real moment right now and it's not too late to jump on this trend. A good quality leather pair will set you back a fair amount of money, but they are a real investment piece promising years worth of wear. This Oliver Bonas pair have a great sized sole and the ankle zip makes them easier to put on and take off.

Everyday Leggings

Super Soft Sports tights, £19.99, H&M

A pair of sports leggings will always be a staple investment piece come payday, and this pick from H&M promises not to break the bank. Part of the brands much loved conscious collection, this grey pair would work perfectly with the Oliver Bonas boots and M&S car coat for the ultimate rainy day look – and of course, you can work out in them too.

Perfect PJ's

Miss Selfridge jersey animal print long sleeve top and pyjama set, £25.99, ASOS

A bold pyjama set can really make those evenings spent at home a little more exciting, and with Valentine's, or Galentine's, Day coming up this set is the perfect staying in outfit.

Cool Girl Cap

Sporty & Rich California logo-embroidered wool cap, £50, Selfridges

A cap is an often overlooked wardrobe staple, but this Sporty and Rich one is taking centre stage. Whether shielding your eyes from the winter sun or keeping the rain off your face, you can't go wrong with one of these.

