11 sexy costume ideas to make your other half blush on Valentine’s Day

Do you want to make Valentine’s Day 2022 one to remember? Forget about chocolates and roses – what you really need is a sexy costume!

Take inspiration from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian who knows how to add a little va-va-voom to her date night looks. Come on, life’s too short – why not have some fun?

If you’re ready to release your inner vixen – there are themes and styles to suit every possible taste or fantasy scenario – including options for the guys! There are plus-size options available too.

There’s literally everything from sexy Wonderwoman to a union flag mini dress that’s giving us serious Spice Girl vibes. And erm, don’t tell Disney, but there are some princess outfits and a ‘wonderland’ costume that are all making us think of some of the classic films in a way we’ve never thought about them before.

As you’d expect, some of the work world’s most popular professions also get a sexy twist – sexy secretaries, cops, nurses, flight attendants and even firemen. Oooh er!

There’s really something for everyone – and the good thing is, you can wear them again on Halloween, right?

Best sexy costumes for Valentine's Day

Feline Frisky Leopard Print Catsuit Costume s, £39.99, Lovehoney

Male stripper collar and cuff set, £9.99, Lovehoney

Blue Lieutenant Lusty Sexy Cop Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

Fantasy Plus Size Flirty Nurse Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

Fantasy Play Warrior Goddess Superhero Costume, £34.99, Lovehoney

Seven 'til Midnight Lace Eye Mask, £9.99, Lovehoney

Fantasy Sexy Sailor Costume, £29.99, Lovehoney

Fierce Wet Look Zip-Around Catsuit, £44.99, Lovehoney

Classified Wonderland Adventures Costume, £29.99, Lovehoney

Male power police hat, £12.99, Lovehoney

Lovehoney Fantasy Deluxe French Maid Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

