﻿
kourtney-kardashian-vd-outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

11 sexy costume ideas to make your other half blush on Valentine’s Day

Release your inner vixen with these fun sexy costumes

Do you want to make Valentine’s Day 2022 one to remember? Forget about chocolates and roses – what you really need is a sexy costume! 

Take inspiration from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian who knows how to add a little va-va-voom to her date night looks. Come on, life’s too short – why not have some fun?

RELATED: Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has up to 50% off for Valentine’s week

If you’re ready to release your inner vixen – there are themes and styles to suit every possible taste or fantasy scenario – including options for the guys! There are plus-size options available too.

There’s literally everything from sexy Wonderwoman to a union flag mini dress that’s giving us serious Spice Girl vibes. And erm, don’t tell Disney, but there are some princess outfits and a ‘wonderland’ costume that are all making us think of some of the classic films in a way we’ve never thought about them before.

As you’d expect, some of the work world’s most popular professions also get a sexy twist – sexy secretaries, cops, nurses, flight attendants and even firemen. Oooh er!

There’s really something for everyone – and the good thing is, you can wear them again on Halloween, right?

SHOP FULL RANGE OF LOVEHONEY SEXY COSTUMES

TOP TIPS: Everything you need for the ultimate Valentine's Day

RELATED: 20 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself to

Best sexy costumes for Valentine's Day

cat-costume

Feline Frisky Leopard Print Catsuit Costume s, £39.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

male-stripper-costume

Male stripper collar and cuff set, £9.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

sexy-cop-costume

Blue Lieutenant Lusty Sexy Cop Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

sexy-nurse-costume

Fantasy Plus Size Flirty Nurse Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

MORE: Best sexy gift ideas for a romantic date night this Valentine's Day

RELATED: Sexual wellness company Lovehoney gets the royal seal of approval from the Queen

wonderwoman

Fantasy Play Warrior Goddess Superhero Costume, £34.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

lovehoney-mask

Seven 'til Midnight Lace Eye Mask, £9.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

sexy-sailor

Fantasy Sexy Sailor Costume, £29.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

catsuit

Fierce Wet Look Zip-Around Catsuit, £44.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

alice-wonderland

Classified Wonderland Adventures Costume, £29.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

police-hat

Male power police hat, £12.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

 

french-maid

Lovehoney Fantasy Deluxe French Maid Costume, £39.99, Lovehoney

SHOP NOW

MORE: Lovehoney has a Bridgerton-inspired lingerie collection and it's perfect for brides

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about affiliates

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back