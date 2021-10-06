These Halloween pyjamas are perfect for a cosy night in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lockdown may be long gone, but that doesn't mean our ideal Halloween weekend isn't a night in front of the TV with scary films, lots of snacks and the comfiest set of Halloween PJs we can get our hands on.

Whether they're for a girls' night or family time, we've found all of the best Halloween pyjamas available from the likes of ASOS, Urban Outfitters and Amazon. Here are nine of the best to shop online now…

Halloween Trick Or Treat short set, £14, Boohoo

Boohoo's Trick or Treat short set is perfect for a spooky sleepover.

Black boo romper, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Or you could go for creepy and cute with this ghost motif Halloween romper from PLT.

Night and day pyjama set, £21, Nasty Gal

This celestial pyjama set from Nasty Gal is exactly what we want to wear for a night in this Halloween.

Halloween graphic tee & trousers PJ set, £10.99, Shein

We love Shein's Halloween PJs and this ghoulish set even comes complete with an eye mask.

Halloween print pyjama set, £12.99, Shein

You'll want to wear this silky set in contrasting colours long past the Halloween weekend.

Halloween shorts and top pajamas set, £32.24, Etsy

These bestselling Halloween PJs from Etsy have over 500 five-star ratings. Available in seven different sizes, they're super soft and stretchy.

ASOS DESIGN astrology pyjama trouser, £16, ASOS

ASOS has astrology pyjama trousers in pink with a matching shirt also available.

Hooded fleece sleepsuit onesie, £26.99, Amazon

Nothing could be cosier than this fleece skeleton onesie. It has a comfy loose fit and features button fastenings.

Archive black Casper washed T-shirt, £35, Urban Outfitters

Pair this vintage-style Casper the Friendly Ghost T-shirt with shorts or leggings for the coolest Halloween PJs.

