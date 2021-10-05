You can now get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog – aww!

After doing extensive research into dog Halloween costumes for my last article (I love my job!) I thought I’d seen it all. Folks, I was wrong. Did you know you can get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog?

Thank you Boohoo – the fashion e-tailor has launched a range of matching dog and owner Halloween costumes in time for October 31. You can choose between the more traditional scary spiders or skeletons to the more unusual – you can be Elle Woods and her pooch from Legally Blonde, or even a pair of Victoria’s Secret Angels with matching angel wings. So darn cute!

Elle woods from Legally Blonde matching dog and owner Halloween costume

Halloween crop Pu blazer, £25 / $20, matching skirt, £18 / $15 and knitted dog costume, £15 / $12, Boohoo

Victoria’s Secret Angel matching dog and owner Halloween costume

Halloween angel wings, £12 / $9.60, matching pet angel wings, £12 /$9.60, Boohoo

Skeleton matching dog and owner Halloween costume

Halloween skeleton knitted jumper dress, £18 / $14.40 and knitted dog costume, £10 / $, Boohoo

Dalmatian matching dog and owner Halloween costumes

Halloween knitted dalmatian dog costume, £12 / $32 and matching ladies catsuit, £20 / $40, Boohoo

