You can now get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog – aww!

Katherine Robinson
Did you know you can get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog? Boohoo is selling a fantastic range of cute co-ordinating outfits, from Elle Woods of Legally Blonde fame and her pooch to Victoria Secret angels!
After doing extensive research into dog Halloween costumes for my last article (I love my job!) I thought I’d seen it all. Folks, I was wrong. Did you know you can get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog?
Thank you Boohoo – the fashion e-tailor has launched a range of matching dog and owner Halloween costumes in time for October 31. You can choose between the more traditional scary spiders or skeletons to the more unusual – you can be Elle Woods and her pooch from Legally Blonde, or even a pair of Victoria’s Secret Angels with matching angel wings. So darn cute!
Elle woods from Legally Blonde matching dog and owner Halloween costume
Halloween crop Pu blazer, £25 / $20, matching skirt, £18 / $15 and knitted dog costume, £15 / $12, Boohoo
Victoria’s Secret Angel matching dog and owner Halloween costume
Halloween angel wings, £12 / $9.60, matching pet angel wings, £12 /$9.60, Boohoo
Skeleton matching dog and owner Halloween costume
Halloween skeleton knitted jumper dress, £18 / $14.40 and knitted dog costume, £10 / $, Boohoo
Dalmatian matching dog and owner Halloween costumes
Halloween knitted dalmatian dog costume, £12 / $32 and matching ladies catsuit, £20 / $40, Boohoo
