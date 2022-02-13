14 best fair isle sweaters for a cosy, Kate Middleton apres-ski vibe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love it when the Duchess of Cambridge wears denim and like the true fashion pro she is, Kate Middleton chose her favourite & Other Stories jeans worn with a fair isle jumper to read a classic children’s book on CBeebies.

After all, what else does one wear when part TV presenter, part Duchess? The mother-of-three was pictured cross-legged in a cosy knit by Holland Cooper as she narrated The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson for CBeebies' popular Bedtime Stories TV programme, airing tonight.

Kate’s timeless design, retailing at £179, sold out as soon as the picture was released, but there are plenty of fair isle sweaters on the high street that deserve a place in your wardrobe.

The multi-coloured knit style knit has been a longtime favourite of the royals, from portraits to apres-ski parties, and the classic pattern has stood the test of time to become a classic winter piece that works from the ski lodge to the streets.

Wear with your everyday jeans and high-top sneakers for daytime, or layer over a piecrust collar blouse or staple white shirt for the office and if you’re feeling fancy, pop a detachable frilled collar over the top. We love them accessorised with gold hoops and chunky gold chains or diamond tennis necklaces, and worn with leather trousers or a leather mini.

The high street has also swerved away from the more traditional fair isle sweater colours of white, nudes and browns to incorporate the pattern on punchy pinks, bold reds and greens, oranges and yellows while using the design on cardigans and zip-up knits too.

Whether you want to invest in a cashmere jumper or snap up a bargain, the high street is packed with fair isle jumpers to suit your taste and budget – and these are our favourites.

Cropped fair isle jumper, £38, River Island

Kin fair isle jumper, £69, John Lewis

Celtic & Co fair isle jumper, £115, Marks & Spencer

Fair isle yolke knit jumper, £39.50, Warehouse

Sequin fair isle jumper, £30, Monsoon

Brushed fair isle jumper, £62, Radley

Bright fair isle knit, £65, White Stuff

Half zip fair isle jumper, £46, River Island

Fair isle roll neck jumper, £80, Hush

Rag & Bone fair isle jumper, £539, Farfetch

Object zip fair isle jumper, £55, ASOS

Multi-coloured fair isle jumper, £49.50, FatFace

Black fair isle roll neck jumper, £265, Ralph Lauren

LoveShackFancy fair isle cardigan, £413, NET-A-PORTER

Lambswool fair isle jumper, £49.95, House of Bruar

