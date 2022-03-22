10 Best fascinators for a wedding or a day at the races

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

​​Fascinators are a welcome alternative when it comes to formal occasions you need to wear a hat for, whether it is a wedding, funeral, christening, or a day at the races.

While some choose to match their fascinator with their other accessories, such as their bag, or shoes, others may opt for a muted colour, such as cream or champagne, white, or classic black, to co-ordinate with every outfit, and rewear time and time again - we don’t blame you.

Some fascinators come as a headband, and are ideal for those wanting a fuss-free accessory, others may prefer a fascinator attached to a clip to slide into your hair.

It is important to consider the size, as some events, such as Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day, requires your fascinator to be a certain size.

From M&S, Next and John Lewis, to miliners, we have curated the best places to shop a fascinator online.

Best fascinators to shop online now

ASOS fascinators

Who knew ASOS sold fascinators? You do now.

The online retailer sells everything from fashion and footwear, beauty and skincare, gym gear, water bottles, as well as hats, and fascinators. So if you are looking for a quick purchase, speedy delivery to make it in time, and an affordable buy, ASOS ticks all the boxes.

ASOS DESIGN occasion sequin bow fascinator, £10, ASOS

M&S fascinators

Marks & Spencer is always our number one shopping destination to head to for occasionwear, including accessories.

The high street retailer stocks numerous brands, including Phase Eight, which have a stunning collection of fascinators to see you through every occasion.

PHASE EIGHT Bow Headband, £35, M&S

John Lewis fascinators

John Lewis also has a vast selection of hats, including fascinators and hatinators, to suit everyone’s style, comfort, and event.

This creation is a happy medium between a fascinator and hat, thanks to the underbrim bow, and ideal for formal occasions.

Nadia Large Disc Underbrim Bow Fascinator, £125, John Lewis

Amazon fascinators

For those wearing a fascinator for the first time can be daunting, but for those who want to ease their way in with a simple, yet classy, and super affordable fascinator, Amazon is the way to go.

This design is super chic with the mesh face covering.

Bowknot Pillbox Fascinator, £11.99, Amazon

Etsy fascinators

Etsy is the one stop shop for those looking for affordable accessory to wear to a formal occasion.

There are a whole host of creatives on the online retailer, so shoppers can choose from a wide variety of designs, and bespoke fascinators, to match their outfit and budget.

Emerald Green Headband Fascinator, £12.95, Etsy

Phase Eight fascinators

Shopping for a headband and fascinator hybrid, the Floral Headband from Phase Eight is for you.

This creation is bold, but stylish, and combines the royal-loved trend of chunky headbands, with the more traditional headwear.

Floral Headband, £55, Phase Eight

Accessorize fascinators

Accessorize has nailed hats and headpieces.

For those shopping for an elegant, but stand out fascinator, which needs to be over a certain size, you’ll have nothing to worry about with the pink oversized fascinator.

Pink Oversized Bow Fascinator Headband, £30, Accessorize

Net-A-Porter fascinators

Looking to invest a pretty penny in your headwear, then Net-A-Porter is the place to shop, with multiple designer brands available to buy.

For those looking for fascinators, you will be blown away by Net-A-Porter’s selection, especially Merve Bayindir Milliner’s super elegant and intricate embellished headpiece.

MERVE BAYINDIR Rosalind sequin-embellished tulle, £575, Net-A-Porter

Hobbs fascinators

A classic fascinator, with the oval base and large circumference, which will work for even the strictest of dress codes, Hobbs has you covered.

The headband style fascinator will stay in place for hours on end, and is appropriate attire perfect for Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day.

FREYA FASCINATOR, £79, Hobbs

Next fascinators

For those looking to go all out with their headpiece can do so in style with Accessorize’s Mia design.

Accessorize has a variety of fascinators, and hatinators, in a variety of colours, styles, sizes and designs. But the Mia creation is our personal favourite as it is slightly larger than other designs, but still lightweight and not overbearing, as it is made from a sheer crinkle fabric.

Accessorize Natural Rhea Oversized Bow Fascinator Headband, £37.50, Next

