Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

Wide-leg trousers have made a comeback in recent seasons, and after the pandemic, we're all about looking good and feeling comfortable. Thanks to the likes of Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Trinny Woodall they've never been more on-trend, and dressing down a pair of wide-leg trousers is simple - just throw on a cool pair of trainers.

Trinny Woodall loves her wide-leg trousers

Can you wear trainers with a pair of wide-leg trousers?

Definitely! Opt for a pair of Veja trainers, Superga Cotu Classics or New Balance 430s and you're sorted. You want your trousers to fit nicely over your sneakers, but not drag on the floor. You could wear a pair of wide-leg trousers with a white T-shirt and a trench coat, or go for a white shirt, tucking in one side to create space and a point of interest.

Wide-leg trousers to shop now

Side-stripe wide-leg trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's wide-leg trousers now come in pink and they're perfect for the new season.

Tailored ponte wide-leg track pant, £150, Me + Em

This side stripe pair by Kate Middleton favourite Me + Em features a tailored high waist, invisible zip pockets and hem vents.

Frazer wide-leg trousers, £138, Reiss

Go sports luxe in these side stripe wide-leg trousers from Reiss.

Abigail wide-leg trousers, £99, Hobbs

We love the cut of this softy tailored pair of wide-leg trousers from Hobbs.

Jersey wide-leg trousers, £28, John Lewis

We know we can count on John Lewis for quality and these wide-leg jersey trousers are selling out fast.

Wide flared trousers, £75, & Other Stories

Nail transitional neutral tones with & Other Stories' wide-leg trousers in camel.

Victory wide-leg pant, £74, Saint + Sofia

Made from a soft, crease-free knit, Saint + Sofia's wide-leg trousers have all of the comfort of trackies but they're smart enough to wear to the office.

Stradivarius wide-leg relaxed dad trousers, £40, ASOS

These wide-leg trousers from Stradivarius look great with white Nikes.

Mint Velvet Twill stripe side wide-leg trousers, £89, Very

Add some colour to your outfit by coordinating your stripes with standout knitwear.

Nili Lotan Seine cashmere wide-leg pants, £590, Net-a-Porter

Cut from luxurious cashmere and inspired by apres-ski style, these wide-leg trousers by Nili Lotan are so cosy.

Bershka slouchy wide-leg tailored trousers, £25.99, ASOS

Pair these Bershka wide-leg trousers with converse and a band tee for a casual spring look.

Side stripe wide-leg trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

This athleisure pair from M&S is an all-seasons wardrobe staple.

