Jubilee fashion ideas for women: red, white & blue styles from M&S, John Lewis, & more

The Queen will officially celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, which will mark her impressive 70-year reign.

Whether you are making the most of the four-day bank holiday weekend, jetting abroad, heading to the royal residences in the hope of catching the 96-year-old monarch, or enjoying a street party, the most important thing is to have a Platinum Jubilee appropriate outfit.

Opt for a patriotic Platinum Jubilee fashion with red, white and blue outfits. Whether you mix and match colourways, opt for a full bold ensemble, or patterned designs, such as Breton numbers, we have you covered.

Whether you're shopping for everyday casual ensembles or more glamorous numbers, loungewear, co-ords or dresses, M&S, John Lewis, Boden and ASOS are the places to shop your regal look.

AUTOGRAPH Linen Blend Tailored Single Breasted Blazer, £99, M&S

Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Beach Dress, £35, M&S

Phase Eight Lace Frill Hem Knee Length Tailored Dress, £175, M&S

Finery London Polka Dot Short Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £45, M&S

Hush Chino Shorts, £45, John Lewis

Phase Eight Clarabella Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £125, John Lewis

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, £50 (Was £100), Levis

Printed A-line Mini Skirt, £60, Boden

Lorna Tiered Maxi Skirt, £98, Boden

Linen-blend dress, £19.99, H&M

Wide Leg Linen Trousers, £90, Boden

MOLIIN Gertrude Maxi Dress, £189, Anthropologie

Vent cotton dress, £49.99, Mango

100% linen dress, £59.99, Mango

Denim jumpsuit buttons, £69.99, Mango

Linen Sleeveless Mini Dress with Crew Neck, £25, La Redoute

White Cotton Linen Mini Wrap Dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Topshop satin cape midi dress, £60, ASOS

Kaftan Mini Dress, £42, Next

Faithfull The Brand Orsitta shirred floral-print crepe midi dress, £179, Net-A-Porter

The Vampire’s Wife The Light Sleeper pleated floral-print crepe maxi dress, £895, Net-A-Porter

SLEEPER Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dress, £262, Net-A-Porter

Seaport Chenille Jumper, £30.95, Joules

Relaxed Thin Strap Midi Dress, £60, & Other Stories

White Embroidered Shirred Peplum Top, £28, River Island

Dream Big White Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, £43.99, New Look

Spare the Details White Frill Collar Shirt, £25.99, New Look

Adia Dress, £149, Ghost

Cici Midi Dress, £89, Nobody’s Child

