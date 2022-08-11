The Queen celebrates new milestone moment during Balmoral summer holiday Her Majesty had plenty to smile about

The Queen received a touching tribute on Wednesday after the Royal Mint revealed it would be releasing a new coin collection bearing Her Majesty's signature.

Paying homage to her unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work, the stunning new £5 denomination collection comprises three coin designs.

One coin focuses on the Queen's awards and honours; another highlights the monarch's work with charities and as a patron, and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

Eager royal fans will be able to purchase the exclusive collection from the Royal Mint's official website. Prices range from £13 for what is called a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold-proof version.

The coin collection features the monarch's signature

Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: "This year marks a truly special moment in royal history – Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

"As the official maker of UK coins, we're proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty's reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work."

A new 50p coin was released earlier this year

The truly spectacular collection was designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose works are typically inspired by the royal family.

Speaking of his creations, the artist said: "When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen's hands; she is so often shaking hands – it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.

"It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment."

The Queen travelled to Scotland in July

The Queen's exciting news comes after she made the difficult decision to cancel her traditional welcome event at Balmoral Castle. In lieu of the proposed traditional welcome, the 96-year-old will hold a smaller, 'private event'.

Aside from during the pandemic, it will be the first time in decades that she will not greet well-wishers at the gates to mark the start of her summer holiday.

The monarch is currently enjoying a summer break at Balmoral, where she arrived last month. She usually travels to the Scottish residence in July and stays at Craigowan Lodge initially, which is located a mile from the main Balmoral Castle.

