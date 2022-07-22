The Queen shares the sweetest photo to celebrate Prince George's ninth birthday

The Queen took to social media with a very special message for her great-grandson Prince George who turned nine on Friday.

MORE: 10 incredible photos from the Queen's coronation in 1953

Her Majesty posted a sweetest snap of herself alongside the young Prince as the pair stood smiling at each other on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the final Pageant celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorgeous new photo marks Prince George’s ninth birthday

Captioning the lovely photo with a heartfelt message, the Queen penned: "Happy ninth birthday Prince George!" with a birthday cake emoji.

READ: The Queen begins her summer holiday at Balmoral

SEE: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories - see inside

The monarch was a vision in a vibrant green outfit complete with a matching bright green hat. Prince George looked ultra-smart in a navy-blue suit and tie as the duo saw the historic occasion draw to a close last month.

The Queen shared a very sweet photo

The 96-year-old also reshared the stunning new portrait released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the eve of their firstborn's special day.

The wonderful image was taken by mum Kate, and saw the nine-year-old enjoying time on the beach.

He was wearing a simple pale blue polo shirt and looked perfectly relaxed in the fabulous shot - a world away from some of his recent public appearances - as he enjoys the long summer break.

Prince George looked so full of joy

Captioning the post, the Duchess penned: "George is turning 9!" With a birthday cake and a balloon emoji.

George's big day comes after he had the public besotted during his latest public appearances including his recent unexpected trip to Wimbledon with his mum and dad.

George appeared to enjoy his time at Wimbledon 2022

The young Prince's debut at the tournament was not spontaneous and it seemed that William wanted his son to follow in his footsteps and take George to Wimbledon as his ninth birthday approached, making him the same age he made his own debut alongside his late mother, the Princess of Wales.

The little one's appearance in the royal box was very rare as usually children are not invited to sit there. Unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.