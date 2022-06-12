The Queen and royal family celebrate joyous occasion The Queen has made history

The Queen and royal family celebrated an incredibly joyous occasion on Sunday as she became the world's second longest reigning monarch.

The 96 year-old's seventy-year-reign is second only to Louis XIV of France who reigned for 72 years from 1643 until 1715.

The epic milestone takes over King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand who reigned for 70 years and 126 days.

It has been a historic month for Her Majesty, as just last week her Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end with a marvellous Pageant.

Despite attending a number of events across the weekend, including the Trooping the Colour sadly the Queen was unable to be present at all of the Jubilee celebrations such as the Party at the Palace and the Service of Thanksgiving.

The Queen was coronated in 1953

Since then, the monarch has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward.

Issuing a statement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch penned: "When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

She was aged 25

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.

The statement, which was posted on social media, was met with nothing but kind words for the monarch.

The Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Pageant

One royal fan penned: "You are so loved, HM." A second added: "A beautiful queen always bringing joy and encouragement. Thankful I lived during your reign."

A third replied: "Sending every good wish at this very special time, and good health and happiness and time for you and your family. I loved the scene with Paddington! Well done."

