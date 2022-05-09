14 best white summer dresses to wear now that the sunshine is here

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for the perfect white summer dress? Join the club. We've scoured the high-street and the luxe online retailers for the ultimate LWD (little white dress). Shop the best white summer dresses below...

White shirt dress, £19.99, H&M

You can't beat a classic white shirt dress, and we love how the model has been styled with strappy mid-heel sandals.

White midaxi dress, £40, River Island

This white River Island dress could be the perfect look for a hot summer date.

White mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

& Other Stories always bring out a stellar summer dress collection, and this year is no different.

White dress with a cross back, £27.99, New Look

Wait until you see the back on this gorgeous dress!

White broderie cotton dress, £150, Boden

Everyone needs a white broderie anglaise dress in their wardrobe.

Short linen white dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Heading on holiday? This vacation-perfect mini dress is ideal for a day of wandering.

Belgium linen dress, £248, Reformation

Looking for a glam white summer dress? Well, it has to be Reformation!

Toscana white dress, £74.74, Magic Linen

Meghan Markle once travelled to the airport in her Toscana Magic Linen dress. The relaxed loose fit white dress will be worn year after year.

Tie waist midi dress, £150, Coast

Post work drinks on a stunning day? This should do the trick!

ASOS Curve white dress, £30, ASOS

ASOS Curve is so excellent for plus-size fashion - and this white dress is spot-on.

Puff sleeve white dress, £238, Reiss

This dress would look just as beautiful with flat sandals and a pair of sunglasses on.

Petite white summer maxi dress, £44.25, Nasty Gal

If you're petite and forever on the search for a white summer maxi dress - this is it!

Halterneck white dress, £48.30, Warehouse

This white halterneck dress is such a holiday dress - now someone pass us a cocktail.

DÔEN 'Isolde' white dress, £410.01, Net-A-Porter

This white long-sleeve dress is giving us major Bridgerton vibes.

