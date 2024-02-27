13 knitted jumper dresses to shop because comfort is key

Fashion’s in between moment has finally arrived – that time when you want to shed your winter wardrobe, but the weather thinks otherwise. Enter the knitted jumper dress, an understated yet easy to wear spring fashion item whose moment in the spotlight is now. Is there anything comfier than a soft knit dress? I think not.
A jumper dress can be as thick and woolly as a chunky jumper, or as slinky and fine knit as a lightweight sweater. Wear with tights or long socks on colder spring days and go bare legged with loafers on the sunnier spring days. As classic yet cool as a trench coat or a Mary Jane flat, think of a jumper dress as your go-to when nothing else quite cuts it.
Royals wearing a jumper dress
Princess Kate has plenty of knitted dresses in her royal engagement roster, from Mango's green ribbed dress to Victoria Beckham's white jumper dress and a Cefinn black jumper dress too.
Kate has form to add a belt to hers, to cinch in the waist and break up the dress, and you'll find some jumper dresses on the high street with built-in belts. Princess Kate shows how a knitted dress can be formal, without being stiff, and is a softer version than a pencil dress or tailored suit.
How I chose the best jumper dresses to shop
Style: I've scoured the high street for jumper dresses in a range of designs to suit all tastes. There's mini, midi and maxi, sleeveless, collared, turtleneck and classic crew neck.
Inclusivity: The edit includes petite, plus-size and longer length styles.
New-in: Give your favourite brand a shop and you're bound to find knitted dresses on sale
Boohoo Knitted Jumper Dress
Boohoo Contrast Stitch Jumper Dress
Sizes: One size, large
Colours: White with black stitching or black with white stitching
Shipping: Standard delivery costs £3.99
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Contrast stitch jumpers are trending right now, so take it to a dress version with Boohoo's jumper dress. The dress is mini in length, and available in white with black stitching (my favourite) and black with white.
"I'd wear with flat knee high boots or even dress it up with a slim heeled pump for dinner with the girls."
River Island Knitted Jumper Dress
River Island Cream Jumper Dress With Belt
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Cream
Shipping: Free on orders over £40
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This is giving me major Princess Kate vibes, with its cream hue and belt. It looks super soft too, and the slit adds a little sexiness."
Next Knitted Jumper Dress
Next Ribbed Red Jumper Dress
Sizes: XS - XXL, petite and regular
Colours: Red, khaki, beige and black
Shipping: From £4.95, or free click and collect to store
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This is one of the easiest to wear jumper dresses, in a thick ribbed material and slouchy design. I can imagine this would be ideal for the office, dinner date or even the school fete.
"There's four colours to choose from, including this rich red berry shade."
H&M Knitted Jumper Dress
H&M Black Knitted Dress
Sizes: XXS - 4XL
Colours: Black and cream
Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "H&M carries hundreds of knitted dresses and I chose this classic black jumper dress to highlight because of how versatile it is.
"Whatever your size, the shape is fitted without being body-con and the addition of balloon-shaped sleeves adds a point of difference."
Apricot Online Knitted Jumper Dress
Apricot Ribbed Knit Tie Waist Jumper Dress
Sizes: 8-16
Colours: Grey
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Apricot's knitted dress has a tie-waist, rather than a belt, for something a little different - it's giving 90s grunge vibes and I'm so here for it!"
Pretty Little Thing Knitted Jumper Dress
Pretty Little Thing Petite Midi Jumper Dress
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Grey and cream
Shipping: From £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Pretty Little Thing's petite jumper dress is made for girlies under 5ft3, and maintains the midi length. I love the dove grey shade and turtleneck, and you could size up if you want something on the looser side."
ASOS Knitted Jumper Dress
ASOS Designed Knitted Crew Neck Jumper Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Black, light blue, mint green and lemon yellow
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "ASOS is bringing in the spring with this ribbed jumper dress, available in pastel shades of blue, green and yellow (plus black too).
"The thick rib with vertical stripes will elongate your frame while the crew neck neckline is flattering for everyone. This is crying out for a leather blazer and sneaker combination."
TU Sainsbury's Knitted Jumper Dress
Vogue Williams Stripe Navy Knit Midi Dress
Sizes: Small to XL
Colours: Navy stripe
Shipping: £3.95 or free click and collect to store
Returns: Within 30 days of receipt
Editor's note: "If you're a stripe top lover, you'll love this stripe midi jumper dress from Vogue Williams, available at Sainsbury's.
"The long length, the lightweight knit, the navy and white colours - it has all the markings of a classic dress that can be worn season after season."
Phase Eight Knitted Jumper Dress
Phase Eight Fit and Flare Jumper Dress
Sizes: 8-18
Colours: Black and purple
Shipping: Free standard delivery on orders over £150
Returns: Free returns within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Phase Eight has a brilliant range of knit dresses, some in fitted styles like this classic LBD. It nips in at the waist, has a circular flare skirt and long sleeves, with a deep round neck."
Marks & Spencer Knitted Jumper Dress
M&S Ribbed Split Hem Knitted Dress
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Mocha and black
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "The biscuity, caramel tone of M&S' knitted dress is simply delicious, as is the soft yarn material and added bonus of a split hem."
All Saints Knitted Jumper Dress
All Saints Margetta 2 in 1 Ribbed Green Knit Dress
Sizes: XXS - XXXL
Colour: Khaki
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "When one dress won't do, All Saints has this brilliant two in one that doubles up as a knitted cami dress with matching sweater. Wear the sweater part for day and for night, you're left with a stunning column cami dress in the richest of khaki shades."
New Look Knitted Jumper Dress
Pink Vanilla Camel Ribbed Off Shoulder Knit Dress
Sizes: Small - Large
Colours: Camel
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "For a sexier knitted dress, try New Look's off-the-shoulder dress in beige. The knitted material is lightweight, but thick enough to offer coverage, and the longer length looks amazing with knee high boots or heels."
French Connection Knitted Jumper Dress
French Connection Pink Jumper Dress
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Fuschia pink, black and grey
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £75
Returns: Within 28 days of delivery
Editor's note: "Barbie pink still firmly in your heart? Mine too, and French Connection has just dropped this pink jumper dress to a bargain £30. Worth snapping up!"
How to wear a jumper dress
Mini, midi and maxi, sleeveless, long sleeved - jumper dresses come in all shapes and sizes. Right now, the chicest way to wear a jumper dress is with knee high boots (flat or heeled) and come the warmer weather, can be worn with flats (think loafers or mesh Mary Jane shoes) or even sneakers.
There are plenty of bodycon styles, but also looser, baggier knit dresses which look particularly cool in a mini length. Add a belt, like Princess Kate, if you're worried the shapes is too unstructured or leave it oversized and add sleek, minimal accessories to counteract the shape.
As well as the less-fitted styles, don't shy away from a sheer knitted dress (add a slip underneath) or an off-the-shoulder knitted dress. As for what to wear over a jumper dress, a simple blazer blurs the lines between smart and casual, or a tonal wool coat is a cohesive option.
Celebrities wearing jumper dresses
It's a celebrity-style staple too, from Brit stars Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby often wearing one, especially during their presenting stints on daytime TV.
Over in the US, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Margot Robbie and Eva Longoria have been pictured wearing them to everything from TV show appearances to dinner with friends.