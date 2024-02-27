13 knitted jumper dresses to shop because comfort is key

Fashion’s in between moment has finally arrived – that time when you want to shed your winter wardrobe, but the weather thinks otherwise. Enter the knitted jumper dress, an understated yet easy to wear spring fashion item whose moment in the spotlight is now. Is there anything comfier than a soft knit dress? I think not.

A jumper dress can be as thick and woolly as a chunky jumper, or as slinky and fine knit as a lightweight sweater. Wear with tights or long socks on colder spring days and go bare legged with loafers on the sunnier spring days. As classic yet cool as a trench coat or a Mary Jane flat, think of a jumper dress as your go-to when nothing else quite cuts it.

Royals wearing a jumper dress

Princess Kate has plenty of knitted dresses in her royal engagement roster, from Mango's green ribbed dress to Victoria Beckham's white jumper dress and a Cefinn black jumper dress too.

Princess Kate often wears a jumper dress for royal engagements

Kate has form to add a belt to hers, to cinch in the waist and break up the dress, and you'll find some jumper dresses on the high street with built-in belts. Princess Kate shows how a knitted dress can be formal, without being stiff, and is a softer version than a pencil dress or tailored suit.

How I chose the best jumper dresses to shop

I've scoured the high street for jumper dresses in a range of designs to suit all tastes. There's mini, midi and maxi, sleeveless, collared, turtleneck and classic crew neck. Inclusivity: The edit includes petite, plus-size and longer length styles.

The edit includes petite, plus-size and longer length styles. New-in: Give your favourite brand a shop and you're bound to find knitted dresses on sale

How to wear a jumper dress

Mini, midi and maxi, sleeveless, long sleeved - jumper dresses come in all shapes and sizes. Right now, the chicest way to wear a jumper dress is with knee high boots (flat or heeled) and come the warmer weather, can be worn with flats (think loafers or mesh Mary Jane shoes) or even sneakers.

A cute collared knitted jumper dress during fashion week

There are plenty of bodycon styles, but also looser, baggier knit dresses which look particularly cool in a mini length. Add a belt, like Princess Kate, if you're worried the shapes is too unstructured or leave it oversized and add sleek, minimal accessories to counteract the shape.

As well as the less-fitted styles, don't shy away from a sheer knitted dress (add a slip underneath) or an off-the-shoulder knitted dress. As for what to wear over a jumper dress, a simple blazer blurs the lines between smart and casual, or a tonal wool coat is a cohesive option.

Celebrities wearing jumper dresses

It's a celebrity-style staple too, from Brit stars Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby often wearing one, especially during their presenting stints on daytime TV.

Frankie Bridge looking chic in a turtleneck jumper dress

Over in the US, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Margot Robbie and Eva Longoria have been pictured wearing them to everything from TV show appearances to dinner with friends.