PSA: These 18 sequin skirts are in stock – treat yourself to one before they sell out

Sequin skirts are no longer banished to only being seen at Christmas parties and holiday festivities - they're a year-round staple, and there's plenty of high street sequins skirts in stock right now for your autumn wardrobe.

Sequin skirts have become synonymous with cool-girl party dressing; they can be dressed up, toned down and are universally flattering. From midi sequin skirts to micro-mini and even maxi, these sell-out fast so you've got to be quick if you want to add one to your autumn fashion rota.

How to style a sequin skirt

A sequin midi skirt is far easier to style than you might think - just look at Holly Willoughby, Alexa Chung and a host of street style influencers who wear theirs with knits.

Model Annika Gassner wearing a blue hoodie with her sequin skirt - we love

The sequin skirt is the cool girl’s alternative to a traditional party dress, looking as stylish with a silky cami and heels as they do a chunky roll-knit jumper and hiking boots – wearable, affordable and universally flattering are just some of the reasons we love them so.

Party time? Add a sheer blouse, satin tee or clashing sequins. Come Christmas Day, recycle it and wear with lightweight knit or an oversized sweater, and brunch calls for a hoodie or cable-knit sweater with sneakers.

Anything that can be dressed up or down season upon season gets pride of place in our wardrobe. Trust us, the cost per wear will be pennies because you’ll be wearing it so often.

The only downside of a sequin skirt? They go out of stock, and fast. We’ve shopped the high street for the best sequin skirts in stock. Or at least they are for now…

Best sequin midi skirts

Slit sequin skirt, £35.95, NA-KD

A great budget option, NA-KD’s black sequin skirt is a classic, timeless piece.

Midi sequin skirt, £16, JD Williams

Green is the perfect shade to wear with similar tonal knitwear and dark party pieces.

Navy sequin midi skirt, £66.50, Joy

Navy is a softer alternative to black, and looks superb with silver.

Rachel Stevens Premium sequin skirt, £60, Oasis

Or if glittery gold is your metal of choice, this Oasis buy is a great one to keep in your wardrobe and wear Christmas upon Christmas.

Sequin midi skirt, £139, Mint Velvet

This dusty gold hue is a universally flattering shade and a great choice for all skin tones.

Rainbow sequin skirt, £250, Olivia Rubin

There's nothing quite like this incredible Olivia Rubin rainbow sequin skirt to brighten up a winter wardrobe. It looks equally as cool with a sweatshirt as it does a dressy top.

Soaked In Luxury fringe sequin skirt, £44, John Lewis

Made from fringing and sequins, this skirt brings the party.

Midi sequin skirt, £45.99, Zara

Zara delivers once again with their textured sequin skirt, which has a high-waist fit.

Stretch sequin skirt, £38.70,The White Company

Possibly the comfiest party skirt, TWC’s is made from jersey for a snug yet comfy fit.

Maxi sequin skirt, £180, Anthropologie

Add a black cami for party time and a roll neck and white sneakers come day.

Collective pink sequin skirt, £42, ASOS

The pretty pink tone of ASOS' sequin skirt makes it stand out from the crowd.

Sequin midi skirt, £33, Warehouse

This midi skirt is designed with a swirl printed design for something a little different. There's a shirt to match too.

Cream sequin skirt, £79, Whistles

Created with high shine cream-coloured sequins, this skirt will look as stylish with a coordinating top as it will a T-shirt and boots.

Animal print sequin skirt, £71.20, Karen Millen

Animal print is a fun switch-up when with sequins.

Sequin skirt, £158, Reiss

Reiss' sequin skirt is in a slim silhouette with flattering slit, available in an inky, navy blue.

Pleated sequin skirt, £35, River Island

We love River Island’s sequined and tasseled skirt, ticking off two party dressing trends in one.

ROTATE Birger Christensen sequin skirt, £180, NET-A-PORTER

Barbiecore is big for AW and this deliciously pink sequin skirt ticks all the boxes.

Sequin and lace midi skirt, £250, Ted Baker

The lace accent helps this bronze sequin skirt stand out from the rest; would look fabulous with a cream roll neck or black sweater.

