Lupita Nyong'o's dazzling mini bag is from a sustainable, AAPI-owned brand - and it's on sale

Celebrities don't often carry purses on the red carpet, but when they do, they make sure it makes a statement. At the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Screening, Lupita Nyong'o pulled up looking as fabulous as ever, sporting a pinstripe suit and carrying a Pipatchara Mini Amu Crystal Handmade Bag.

The tote is made of cowhide leather and adorned by allover rhinestones, with interwoven knot details to boot! But what's extra special about it is it comes from an AAPI-owned brand whose products are created by local Thai villagers using handmade macramé knotting techniques. It's no wonder why the likes of Anne Hathaway, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Hudson, and Zazie Beatz own bags from the brand, too!

And now you can cop the crystal bag at its lowest price yet, as it's currently on sale at Shopbop for half off!

Pipatchara Mini Amu Crystal Bag, was $509 now $254.50 Shopbop

Pipatchara Mini Amu Fringe, was $373 now $186.50, Shopbop

Want something a bit more dramatic? This little purse features tonal leather and a fringe trim that will warrant head turns. It also has gold-tone hardware and a structured silhouette.

Pipatchara Amu Bag, $410, Shopbop

If you want a tiny purse you can tote around everyday, this one features a beautiful white bush suede trim and braided knot net overlay. With an open top with magnetic closure and an adjustable strap, getting and putting items inside is a breeze.

