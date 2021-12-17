Coach has the best holiday sale on right now, and it's perfect for last-minute gifts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who wouldn't love a Coach accessory under the Christmas tree this festive season? The beloved brand has the perfect holiday season offer for stocking stuffers or special gifts over the coming days - so you need to be quick!

The J.Lo-approved designer's wristlets, jewelry and cold weather accessories (think scarves, gloves and cosy hats) are all 15% off when you buy two items using the code 'FESTIVE' - and there's so many adorable pieces to choose from.

So whoever you're shopping for, there's something super chic on offer. We've rounded up our favourite items from the sale below...

Buy two or more chic Coach wristlets, get 15% off

Small wristlet, $95, Coach

These adorable pouches make for the perfect clutch bag for holiday parties, or even a travel wallet to keep your essentials in. We love the metallic pink colour-way.

Buy two or more cosy Coach gloves, get 15% off

Crossword knit mittens, $150, Coach

We love these sweet crossword mittens, they'd make the ideal winter gift. Buy two sets and get the discount - one for you, one for them?

Buy two or more Coach hats, get 15% off

70s knit hat, $150, Coach

A chic but warming hat finishes off any winter look, and Coach offer a number of cashmere and wool styles that are super luxurious. We love this 70s-inspired style.

Buy two or more stocking filler socks, get 15% off

Signature socks, $40, Coach

Statement socks are very in right now, and these pretty pairs would be perfectly placed layered under an ankle boot.

Buy two or more Coach scarves, get 15% off

Cashmere scarf, $225, Coach

This gorgeous scarf adds the finishing touch to any winter coat.

Buy two or more Coach watches, get 15% off

'Arden' watch, $280, Coach

Coach's watches are ultra popular for a reason. This two-tone style is perfect for anyone who likes to mix their metals...

