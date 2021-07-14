Meghan Markle loves her Baublebar rings and - wait for it - there’s a HUGE sale on right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nothing upgrades an outfit quite like some statement jewelry. If you want to update your post-lockdown collection with fun, bright pieces, you'll love Bauablebar and the summer sale has just launched.

From bold earrings to stackable rings, the New York label's highly-coveted accessories have always been affordable but now have impressive discounts of up to 80% off.

Despite the low price point, the brand's A-list fans include Meghan Markle and Julia Roberts, who have been spotted wearing the Peacemaker and Alidia rings respectively.

In the market for some new jewelry? Read on to see our top picks in the Bauablebar 2021 summer sale.

Mini Alidia ring, was $44 now $20, Baublebar

Julia Roberts was pictured looking incredible in an emerald suit and Bauablebar's Alidia rainbow rings in 2019. The iconic style is now back in stock and on sale for just $20 each. Perfect for stacking, or equally cute worn alone, you can choose from shades including iridescent and pink ombre, but we predict you're going to want them all.

Mini granita tassel earrings, were $36 now $12, Baublebar

How amazing are these beaded tassel earrings? They're an easy way to add some fun to an LBD or all-white summer outfit.

Gabriela stud tassel earrings, were $48 now $15, Baublebar

Or brave these playful tassel earrings in the colour of the moment: fluro green.

Cait earrings, were $36 now $10, Baublebar

For statement jewelry that's still elegant, these gorgeous glass beaded earrings are perfection.

Baguette initial necklace, was $48 now $18, Baublebar

This bold initial necklace has been spotted on one of our favourite style icons, Lizzo. It's the layering piece we know you've been missing.

Faidra earrings, were $34 now $10, Baublebar

A modern take on a classic hoop, we love everything about these earrings, from the blush tortoiseshell shade to the delicate gold-toned ring they hang from.

Nascita necklace, was $58 now $34, Baublebar

Gold chains and colourful gems are a match made in heaven. The Nascita necklace comes with your choice of birthstone so you can make your jewellery that little bit more meaningful.

See You Spoon earrings, were $48 now $28, Baublebar

Talk about a stand-out piece. The See You Spoon earrings will add effortless cool to your outfit.

Tropez bracelet, was $22 now $10, Baublebar

Everyone is obsessed with 00s-style beaded bracelets right now and this one is just $10.

