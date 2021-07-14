﻿
Meghan-Markle-baublebar

Meghan Markle loves her Baublebar rings and - wait for it - there’s a HUGE sale on right now

Meghan Markle loves Baublebar jewelry

Hollie Brotherton

Nothing upgrades an outfit quite like some statement jewelry. If you want to update your post-lockdown collection with fun, bright pieces, you'll love Bauablebar and the summer sale has just launched.

From bold earrings to stackable rings, the New York label's highly-coveted accessories have always been affordable but now have impressive discounts of up to 80% off.

Despite the low price point, the brand's A-list fans include Meghan Markle and Julia Roberts, who have been spotted wearing the Peacemaker and Alidia rings respectively.

In the market for some new jewelry? Read on to see our top picks in the Bauablebar 2021 summer sale.

Baublebar-rings

Mini Alidia ring, was $44 now $20, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Julia Roberts was pictured looking incredible in an emerald suit and Bauablebar's Alidia rainbow rings in 2019. The iconic style is now back in stock and on sale for just $20 each. Perfect for stacking, or equally cute worn alone, you can choose from shades including iridescent and pink ombre, but we predict you're going to want them all.

Baublebar-earrings

Mini granita tassel earrings, were $36 now $12, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

How amazing are these beaded tassel earrings? They're an easy way to add some fun to an LBD or all-white summer outfit.

Baublebar-fluro-tassle-earrings

Gabriela stud tassel earrings, were $48 now $15, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Or brave these playful tassel earrings in the colour of the moment: fluro green.

Baublebar-bead-earrings

Cait earrings, were $36 now $10, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

For statement jewelry that's still elegant, these gorgeous glass beaded earrings are perfection.

Baublebar-initial-necklace

Baguette initial necklace, was $48 now $18, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

This bold initial necklace has been spotted on one of our favourite style icons, Lizzo. It's the layering piece we know you've been missing.

Baublebar-resin-earrings

Faidra earrings, were $34 now $10, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

A modern take on a classic hoop, we love everything about these earrings, from the blush tortoiseshell shade to the delicate gold-toned ring they hang from.

Baublebar-gem-necklace

Nascita necklace, was $58 now $34, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Gold chains and colourful gems are a match made in heaven. The Nascita necklace comes with your choice of birthstone so you can make your jewellery that little bit more meaningful. 

Baublebar-spoon-earrings

See You Spoon earrings, were $48 now $28, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Talk about a stand-out piece. The See You Spoon earrings will add effortless cool to your outfit.

Baublebar-beaded-bracelet

Tropez bracelet, was $22 now $10, Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Everyone is obsessed with 00s-style beaded bracelets right now and this one is just $10.

