This shirt dress ticks all the boxes for the perfect party midi – and it’s under £100

White Stuff’s new partywear collection just dropped, and we’re obsessed with White Stuff’s sequin shirt dress to wear to office Christmas parties, festive get togethers and beyond. Shop it for £95 plus White Stuff’s new in party pieces.
A versatile dress that does it all is hard to come by but we think we’ve found it in White Stuff’s new partywear collection – say hello to the high street Christmas party dress of your winter fashion dreams. And yes, there’s sequins...
The Kate Sequin Dress is a suits all shapes and sizes black shirt dress with an unexpected addition – sequin polka dot embellishment.
Kate Sequin Dress, £95, White Stuff
Retailing for £95, the black midi has long sleeves, a classic fit and is available in sizes 6 to 22. Wear with party heels for your office Christmas party, or add heeled Cowboy boots for a girls Christmas get together.
You can easily wear it to those Christmas school fetes too, with chunky boots and come Christmas Day, swap for slippers.
Sparkle Tank, £65, White Stuff
Lean into fashion’s layering obsession and layer a knitted tank, like this sparkly version, over the top for daytime chic. It’s never too early in the day for embellishment, after all.
Elisa Sequin Top, £69, White Stuff
There’s also a shirt version to wear with jeans or wide leg trousers, if dresses aren’t for you.
Paula Metallic Dress, £120, White Stuff
White Stuff’s new in section is a treat-filled hub of brilliant, versatile, partywear. Along with sequins and embellishment, (we’ve added the Paula Metallic Dress, above, to our wishlist) velvet is still a big trend for AW 2022 and White Stuff has created this deliciously decadent velvet dress.
Naya Velvet Midi Dress, £99, White Stuff
Available in teal or dark grey, it has a classic fit and three-quarter length sleeves. And there's a velvet shirt in the prettiest of pinks.
Kate Velvet Shirt, £69, White Stuff
Looking for an alternative to a party dress? Try this incredible velvet jumpsuit on for size.
Belle Velvet Jumpsuit, £85, White Stuff
White Stuff have even thought of a dressy coat too, with their easy to wear velvet jacket. We’ll be wearing with a cami, jeans and heels come December.
Valentine Velvet Coat, £100, White Stuff
