This shirt dress ticks all the boxes for the perfect party midi – and it’s under £100

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A versatile dress that does it all is hard to come by but we think we’ve found it in White Stuff’s new partywear collection – say hello to the high street Christmas party dress of your winter fashion dreams. And yes, there’s sequins...

SHOP: 27 stylish Christmas party dresses to glam up in

MORE: The chicest kids' party dresses for them to twirl in this Christmas

The Kate Sequin Dress is a suits all shapes and sizes black shirt dress with an unexpected addition – sequin polka dot embellishment.

Kate Sequin Dress, £95, White Stuff

Retailing for £95, the black midi has long sleeves, a classic fit and is available in sizes 6 to 22. Wear with party heels for your office Christmas party, or add heeled Cowboy boots for a girls Christmas get together.

You can easily wear it to those Christmas school fetes too, with chunky boots and come Christmas Day, swap for slippers.

Sparkle Tank, £65, White Stuff

Lean into fashion’s layering obsession and layer a knitted tank, like this sparkly version, over the top for daytime chic. It’s never too early in the day for embellishment, after all.

MORE: 9 reasons to wear a sweater vest this season

Elisa Sequin Top, £69, White Stuff

There’s also a shirt version to wear with jeans or wide leg trousers, if dresses aren’t for you.

Paula Metallic Dress, £120, White Stuff

White Stuff’s new in section is a treat-filled hub of brilliant, versatile, partywear. Along with sequins and embellishment, (we’ve added the Paula Metallic Dress, above, to our wishlist) velvet is still a big trend for AW 2022 and White Stuff has created this deliciously decadent velvet dress.

Naya Velvet Midi Dress, £99, White Stuff

Available in teal or dark grey, it has a classic fit and three-quarter length sleeves. And there's a velvet shirt in the prettiest of pinks.

Kate Velvet Shirt, £69, White Stuff

SHOP: The best jumpsuits for the party season

Looking for an alternative to a party dress? Try this incredible velvet jumpsuit on for size.

Belle Velvet Jumpsuit, £85, White Stuff

White Stuff have even thought of a dressy coat too, with their easy to wear velvet jacket. We’ll be wearing with a cami, jeans and heels come December.

Valentine Velvet Coat, £100, White Stuff

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.