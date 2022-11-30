10 best embellished jumpers to look chic and cosy this party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to the winter party season, an embellished jumper is the perfect choice. Both cosy and chic, they'll keep you warm and give off that wow factor time and time again thanks to the endless diamantes, pearls and beads that take centre stage.

Bringing that glitz and glamour to your partywear, Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look and more high-street brands are embracing the embellished jumper trend right now – and so can you. Check out our favourite festive finds…

Best embellished jumpers for party season

Sosandar Embellished Bow Jumper, £55, John Lewis

Sosandar's embellished bow jumper is adorned with shimmering silver sequins that'll sparkle in each and every light.

Cropped Cream Embellished Jumper, £45, ASOS

The ultimate companion for your high-waisted jeans, ASOS' cropped knit is decorated with a diamante chain detail that'll score compliments.

Red Diamond Cable Sequin Knit Jumper, £35, Warehouse

Both festive and fashionable, Warehouse's red embellished jumper definitely has that wow factor.

Pale Blue Knit Faux Pearl Embellished Crew Neck Jumper, £25.99, New Look

We're obsessed with the pretty pastel-coloured pearls that feature on New Look's crew-neck jumper.

Sequin Polka Dot Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

If you're a fan of both polka dots and sequins, then this M&S embellished number offers the best of both worlds.

Sparkle Gem Black Knitted Jumper, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas' black embellished jumper boasts a number of seriously stylish details, from the studded gems along the front and back, to the scallop hems and cuffs.

Blue Embellished Diamante Jumper, £49, River Island

When it comes to River Island's stunning sky-blue knit, diamantes are a girl's best friend.

Forest Green Scatter Pearl High Neck Jumper, £39, Wallis

A forest green jumper embellished with glittering pearls? Sign us up!

Black Linear Crystal Embellishment Jumper, £76, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's crystal-embellished jumper can be teamed with everything from statement leather trousers to jeans, work trousers or even a colourful pencil skirt.

Blush Pearl Detail Knitted Jumper, £68, Coast

Beaded with gems and pearls, Coast's pale pink knit couldn't be more perfect for party season.

