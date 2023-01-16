Louise Redknapp totally wows in slinky belly top on Lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp is on fire right now! The 48-year-old appeared on the Lorraine show on Monday morning looking as stunning as ever.

We loved her latest outfit too. The former wife of Jamie Redknapp rocked simple trousers and showed off her impeccable abs in a grey T-shirt which she tied at the waist to show off her midriff. With her blonde hair coiffed and subtle makeup, she looked glowing, despite the incredibly early morning slot!

The blonde beauty is the face of Peacocks and although she loves high street pieces, she also reaches for designer labels from time to time.

Louise looked amazing in her knotted T-shirt

Louise previously told HELLO! "My biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots. I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a pair of long Bermuda shorts so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."

The mother-of-two has a lot going on right now work wise for 2023. She is preparing to take on the role of Teen Angel in Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE.

The pop sensation is set to perform in the West End from 2 June until 29 July.

Speaking about her latest project, Louise gushed: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up, I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel. Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

We can't wait to see her perform!

