Bomber jackets are trending for spring - here are 11 we are loving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With temperatures finally rising after what seems like the longest winter, spring is officially in sight - and we for one are so happy about it.

While we have grown to love a nice thick puffer coat over the past few months, we can't contain our excitement at the prospect of jacket weather - and it is already clear which style of jacket we plan on living in.

Bomber jackets have been a spring staple for the past few years, and it is clear they are not going anywhere anytime soon. From bloggers to celebs, they are being worn by everyone, and we can't stop thinking about some of the stunning styles we have been seeing on our socials.

Hailey Bieber wearing an understated, black bomber while out in LA in December

From a range of colours to different textures and materials, we have seen a wide array of chic bomber jackets recently - and it is clear that there is one for everyone this spring. So, without further ado, here are 11 of the best on the high-street now...

Best bomber jackets for women

Padded navy bomber jacket, £59, Marks and Spencer

M&S never fails us when it comes to on-trend pieces, so it comes as so surprise how fab this navy bomber is. Easy to dress up or down, this jacket is perfect for any occasion whether that be a day in the office or dinner out with the girls.

Hush taupe bomber jacket, £129, John Lewis

The perfect shade for spring, this taupe bomber jacket would make the perfect addition to anyone's spring/summer wardrobe.

Brown leather bomber jacket, £229, Mango

What says chic better than this luxe, brown leather bomber? Giving that effortless, cool girl look, this is a jacket impossible to wrong with.

Liner black bomber jacket, £89, Arket

This bomber has been worn by (what seems like) everyone over the past few weeks on Instagram - and we can see why! This simple, oversized jacket works to elevate any look in the most effortless of ways, and for £89, is a great investment for your spring wardrobe.

SHOP NOW: M&S dropped the perfect spring trench coat and we think Meghan Markle would be a fan

Taupe bomber jacket, £129.99, Adanola

Adanola is the go-to place for elevated basics - and its take on the bomber jacket proves its expertise goes beyond the realms of loungewear. This short, taupe jacket is perfect to throw on after the gym, or paired with joggers or leggings to wear day-to-day.

Oversized green satin bomber jacket, £120, & Other Stories

A more formal take on the bomber jacket, this satin piece is sure to smarten up your spring wardrobe in the chicest of ways.

Stradivarius faux leather bomber jacket, £55.99, ASOS

What's cooler than a leather jacket? A leather bomber jacket.

Oversized bomber jacket in wine, £30, ASOS

Add some oomph to your new-season wardrobe with this gorgeous 'wine' coloured bomber. Not too bright, this bomber is the perfect, subtle way to inject some excitement into your spring looks.

Good American satin bomber jacket, £149, Anthropologie

This satin bomber would make the perfect everyday jacket for the upcoming warmer months, and this khaki shade in particular is so on-trend!

Padded bomber jacket, £34.99, H&M

Love your neutrals? Then this stunning, beige bomber is for you - and at £34.99, we consider this a steal!

Oversize bomber jacket, £79.99, Zara

Another great Zara find, this oversized bomber would look amazing on anyone - and the elasticated hem is a great, chic touch.

SHOP NOW

16 best trench coats for your Spring wardrobe refresh

Quilted jackets are still trending - here are 15 of the best

Best shackets to wear with jeans and a tee

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.