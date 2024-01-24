8 stylish cream coats to wear on repeat forever

Timeless and elegant, a classic cream coat is a must-have for any wardrobe. Investing in the trans-seasonal staple will pay off for years to come, as the neutral shade will complement any colour palette for a smart, understated appearance.

If you're working on building your capsule wardrobe for 2024, a long cream coat is a style worth looking out for. Not only is a longline silhouette so on-trend, but the versatile piece can be thrown on over dresses, jeans and leather trousers. Plus, once wedding season rolls around, you'll be glad to have a cream coat in your collection to complete your wedding guest outfit.

From vanilla to oatmeal colourways, there are plenty of cream styles around right now. Whether you're looking for a cosy teddy coat or a chic trench, I've handpicked the best cream coats for the new season that are worth buying now and keeping forever.

Celebrities & royals wearing cream coats

© Getty Gigi Hadid, Princess Kate, Amanda Holden and Amal Clooney have all sported the cream coat trend

How I chose:

Variety: I've picked out a range of cream coats including long, puffer, trench and wool styles, so there should be plenty of options for all tastes.

Price: Coats can often come with a sizeable price tag, so I chose a variety of different price points ranging from £65 to £560.

Inclusivity: Most of the coats in the list have a versatile selection of sizes, with plus-size options included.

© Sophie Bates I tried on cream coats from New Look, H&M and Mango

I headed to the high street in search of a cream coat, and came across lovely styles in New Look, H&M and Mango. I was particularly impressed by Mango's Lapel Manteco Wool coat (far right). It was so comfortable without being too heavy, and I thought the oversized fit was great for styling with jumpers and cardigans. For reference, I'm a size 10 and I tried on a size small.