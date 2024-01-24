8 stylish cream coats to wear on repeat forever

Timeless and elegant, a classic cream coat is a must-have for any wardrobe. Investing in the trans-seasonal staple will pay off for years to come, as the neutral shade will complement any colour palette for a smart, understated appearance.
If you're working on building your capsule wardrobe for 2024, a long cream coat is a style worth looking out for. Not only is a longline silhouette so on-trend, but the versatile piece can be thrown on over dresses, jeans and leather trousers. Plus, once wedding season rolls around, you'll be glad to have a cream coat in your collection to complete your wedding guest outfit.
From vanilla to oatmeal colourways, there are plenty of cream styles around right now. Whether you're looking for a cosy teddy coat or a chic trench, I've handpicked the best cream coats for the new season that are worth buying now and keeping forever.
Variety: I've picked out a range of cream coats including long, puffer, trench and wool styles, so there should be plenty of options for all tastes.
Price: Coats can often come with a sizeable price tag, so I chose a variety of different price points ranging from £65 to £560.
Inclusivity: Most of the coats in the list have a versatile selection of sizes, with plus-size options included.
I headed to the high street in search of a cream coat, and came across lovely styles in New Look, H&M and Mango. I was particularly impressed by Mango's Lapel Manteco Wool coat (far right). It was so comfortable without being too heavy, and I thought the oversized fit was great for styling with jumpers and cardigans. For reference, I'm a size 10 and I tried on a size small.
Mango Lapels Wool Coat
Mango Wool Cream Coat
Sizes: S-L
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Mango's premium wool coat features a slightly oversized fit that's perfect for layering, a smart lapel collar and double-button fastening. The virgin wool blend gives the coat a luxe appearance, and it will add a touch of elegance to any work, everyday or occasion outfit.
M&S Brushed Textured Car Coat
M&S Brushed Textured Cream Coat
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S has so many staple coats in stock right now, and the cream brushed coat is ticking all of the boxes. Its soft brushed texture makes it look far more expensive than it is, while the midi-length and slightly relaxed fit adds extra comfort without compromising on style.
Karen Millen Italian Manteco Wool Coat
Karen Millen Wool Cream Coat
Sizes: 6-16
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Karen Millen never disappoints when it comes to sophisticated investment pieces that you'll keep in your wardrobe for a lifetime, and its pleated cream midi coat is no exception. Made from premium Italian wool, the timeless style is finished with a waist-cinching belt, notched lapels and pleated detailing. The versatile design makes it suitable for any occasion, and it would look just as stylish teamed with black tapered trousers and loafers as it would with a floral dress for wedding season.
Phase Eight Eleanor Pleat Back Trench Coat
Phase Eight Cream Trench Coat
Sizes: 8-18
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Everyone needs a classic trench coat in their wardrobe during the transitional seasons, and Phase Eight's smart outerwear has a unique twist. The coat has a flattering silhouette with a shape-enhancing belt, along with contrasting black double-breasted buttons and buckled cuffs. The pleated detailing across the back is what gives the coat a statement finish, and I'd recommend styling with wide-leg trousers and ballet flats for a smart yet stylish look.
L.K. Bennett Anderson Wool Blend Coat
L.K. Bennett Wool Blend Cream Coat
Sizes: S-L
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
L.K. Bennett's gorgeous cream coat may be the ultimate investment piece. Made with an Anderson Wool blend, the elegant coat features a sleek silhouette with a flattering high-waisted belt that will bring together any look. Princess Kate has been seen in several L.K. Bennett coats over the years, and the sophisticated style will make a go-to occasion piece for styling over dresses.
H&M Pile Cream Coat
H&M Cream Coat
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Available in cream or dark beige
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
With temperatures still dropping, we're not yet over the teddy coat trend. H&M's pile coat looks so warm with its oversized fit, calf-length design and soft teddy feel. The relaxed silhouette makes it great for layering with knitwear in the cold weather, and the day-to-night style will work well with trousers or dresses.
ASOS Boucle Cream Coat
ASOS Cream Boucle Coat
Sizes: 4-18
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's cream coat is the perfect mix between a teddy and boucle style, making it a great transitional piece for the change in seasons. It features a longline fit with brown buttons on the front and cuffs, and it could be thrown on with just about any outfit. Keep it casual with jeans and trainers, or dress up the relaxed coat with a pencil skirt and boots for a smart finish.
New Look Teddy Trim Longline Coat
New Look Cream Longline Coat
Sizes: 12-22
Colours: Available in cream or black
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
For a coat that will keep you cosy in the cold weather while still being lightweight enough to wear through the spring months, New Look's cream longline coat is the one. It has a smooth faux suede exterior with a soft teddy lining, along with a revere collared neckline and a button front fastening. It's also available in black with a contrasting white trim – and it will look great styled with chunky knitwear, jeans and trainers for an effortless ensemble.